'Solar skeptic' shut down by neighbor after real-world results

"During a sunny day, I export to the grid 2 to 20 times more watts than my home consumes."

A homeowner shared on Reddit how they ended up proving a doubtful neighbor wrong about solar energy.

"My neighbor is a solar skeptic, and here is how I shut her down," the original poster said in the r/solar subreddit.

"During a sunny day, I export to the grid 2 to 20 times more watts than my home consumes," the homeowner explained. "Since electricity follows the path of least resistance, the shortest distance for my grid exported electricity is next door."

"If her home is consuming more electricity than mine, then she is actually consuming more solar generated electricity than I am even though she doesn't own a solar panel system," they added.

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It's true that many homeowners install solar panel systems capable of generating more electricity than they consume. That excess energy can either be sent back to the grid for compensation or stored in home battery systems for later use.

If you're curious about how solar panels can reshape your home's energy system and power bills, connect with the experts at EnergySage to get quick installation estimates and connect with vetted installers.

One solar owner broke down that people often think that when you get solar panels, you go off-grid.

"It's kind of fun to explain that, no, I'm not 'off grid' and in fact I'm powering your home with my excess kWh," they said in the comments.

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"A bunch of people around here are skeptics," another added. "Except as I'm typing this the grid is down and we are the only ones with power."

"My neighbors have solar and I'm jealous!" another said.

To see how much you can save with solar, EnergySage's free tools can help. Those who consult with EnergySage experts can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

EnergySage also offers a helpful mapping tool that breaks down the average cost of a home solar system in your area, along with detailed information on solar incentives available.

Together, these resources make it easier for homeowners to secure the best possible price for rooftop solar while ensuring they take full advantage of every incentive they're eligible for.

Adding battery storage to a solar panel system is a powerful way to keep your home running during outages, cut energy costs, and reduce reliance on the grid — including the potential to move closer to energy independence. Batteries can store excess solar power for later use, helping avoid peak pricing and providing reliable backup when needed.

EnergySage's free tools let homeowners compare home battery options and receive competitive installation estimates from vetted installers.

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