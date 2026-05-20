Homeowner shares video review of absurdly efficient HVAC units: 'I've got four of these'

"We're getting one this summer!"

As energy costs continue to rise, more Americans are turning to upgrades such as electric vehicles, solar panels, and modern HVAC systems to help lower their bills.

Minute Man Solar (@minutemansolar) took to TikTok to show just how efficient today's heat pump technology can be.

He conducted a quick test to show how much energy his HVAC system was consuming.

"I've got four of these Mr. Cool mini-split air conditioners," he explained.





If you're unfamiliar, mini-splits are heat pump HVAC systems that operate differently from conventional furnaces or electric-resistance units.

Instead of generating heat through combustion, heat pumps use advanced technology to transfer ambient heat from one place to another. Because of this process, they can operate extremely efficiently year-round, providing heat in the winter and cooling in the summer.

If you're interested in learning about how much you can save with a heat pump upgrade, connect with EnergySage. The company's free heat pump marketplace can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions and connect you with trusted installers.

According to the homeowner, two mini-split systems keep the home at 68 degrees Fahrenheit while using just 200 watts.

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In comparison, his water well pump used 800 watts, demonstrating just how efficient the mini-splits are.

Commenters under the video added their thoughts.

"We're getting one this summer!" one said. "Stoked to not sweat in our house for once."

"We have 6 Mitsubishi units with heat pumps," another added. "Our electric bill rises maybe 20 bucks in summer."

For homeowners looking to upgrade but concerned about upfront costs, Palmetto offers a $0-down HVAC leasing program that can curb your energy costs by up to 50%.

Plans start from just $99 a month and include over a decade of free maintenance.

If you aren't looking for a whole-home upgrade, the Merino Mono can provide targeted heating and cooling for a fraction of the price of a larger unit. Plus, it can be installed in under an hour.

Homeowners can pair solar panels with efficient electric appliances, such as modern HVAC systems, to push their utility bills even lower. EnergySage makes it easy to compare solar quotes and find the best system and installer for your home and budget, with some homeowners saving up to $10,000 on installation costs.

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