Homeowner explains the 'real' benefits of off-grid tech: 'We have power even when our neighbors don't'

Josh Wallet showed off his Tesla Powerwall system while breaking down a few of the pros.

In the face of rising energy costs and unstable, aging grids, U.S. homeowners are quickly learning about the widespread benefits of solar panels and battery backup systems.

One homeowner recently took to YouTube to share how their off-grid tech has transformed their home energy system. In the short clip, Josh Wallet (@JoshsSmartHome) showed off his Tesla Powerwall system while breaking down a few of the pros of adopting energy storage and solar panels.

"The real reason to get the Tesla Solar [and] Powerwalls is so you don't lose electricity," Wallet said. Wallet explained that his home experienced 17 power outages over the past year, including one that lasted four hours. He added that his area typically sees even more blackouts in an average year.

However, with his Tesla Solar and Powerwall upgrades, he retains his power and keeps his lights on regardless of what is happening to the grid. "If [an outage] comes up, we have power even when our neighbors don't," he said.

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It's true that switching to solar with a home battery system can help protect your home during power outages, but many homeowners say the biggest benefit is the long-term savings. By generating and storing their own electricity, homeowners who go solar through companies like EnergySage can avoid expensive peak utility rates and rely on low-cost solar energy.

To learn more about how solar can transform your energy bills, connect with EnergySage. Its free tools can help you get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

Wallet demonstrated in real time how quickly his Tesla Powerwall system takes over during a blackout. At the click of a button, Wallet took his home off the power grid.

The video shows that the lights didn't even flicker. Instead, the Powerwalls took over within a fraction of a second, providing enough energy to power all of Wallet's lights and appliances.

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Even better, Wallet said he set up automations that automatically shut off nonessential appliances, helping his backup batteries and solar panels keep critical devices running for longer during outages.

If Wallet's testimony has you curious about a clean-energy upgrade, EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on the cost of solar panel installations.

Plus, EnergySage can help you compare the average cost of solar in your area and give you details on local incentives with its helpful mapping tool. It ensures you snag the best price possible on panels.

And, if you're looking to protect your home from outages, get off the grid entirely or just store energy to avoid peak rates, EnergySage can help you find the right backup battery to pair with your solar panels. Check out its battery resources to get started.

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