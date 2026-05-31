'Electricity is just getting more expensive': DIY homeowner turns to solar to reduce bills

"The idea is that you're not only relying on the utility company."

As energy prices rise across the U.S., more homeowners are turning to solar as a way to shield themselves from increasingly expensive monthly utility bills. One homeowner recently shared on Instagram how she used Palmetto's leasing program to make the switch and manage those rising costs.

"Have you noticed that electricity is just getting more expensive?" the self-described DIYer and homeowner, Megan Goedde (@megank_home), asked in the video.

It's true that amid the advent of energy-hungry data centers, aging grid infrastructure, and global fuel instability, homeowners across the country are seeing spikes in energy and fuel costs.

Goedde explains that the shifting energy landscape can turn into significant bumps in annual energy costs for homeowners. To deal with these costs, Goedde began looking into home solar.

Although she initially assumed the upfront cost would be a barrier, Goedde wasn't aware of the range of financing options available — including Palmetto's $0-down solar leasing program.

Goedde highlighted that Palmetto's leasing plan is "more like a monthly energy plan where installation and ongoing support is built in."

While homeowners who buy solar outright typically see the biggest return on their investment, solar leasing plans can be a good option for homeowners concerned about initial costs.

In a solar lease, the leasing company typically owns and maintains the solar panel system, while the homeowner pays a monthly fee to use the electricity it generates, helping reduce reliance on—and costs from—the grid.

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"The idea is that you're not only relying on the utility company," Goedde explained. "You're actually able to generate some of your own power at home, which helps keep your energy costs more predictable long term."

If you're interested in getting solar and buying outright isn't the best choice for your home and budget, check out Palmetto's $0-down plans that can lower your utility rate by up to 20%.

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