'Just like a car': Homeowner breaks down solar leasing as a home utility hack

Upgrading your home to solar panels is one of the tried and tested ways to dodge increasing electricity bills, but it's important to understand all of the financing options available before signing on the dotted line.

Homeowner and garden expert Nick Cutsumpas (@farmernick) recently shared their experience with solar leasing on the EnergySage Instagram account.

"I did not realize that leasing solar was an option," Cutsumpas said. "I had no idea. Leasing, just like a car, right?"

It's true that solar leasing works similarly to a traditional car lease. With a solar lease, a company installs and owns the panels — often with little or no upfront cost — while the homeowner benefits from the electricity they generate. In exchange, the homeowner pays a monthly fee, and the provider typically handles maintenance and system upkeep.

Cutsumpas explained that he opted for a solar lease through a company called Palmetto.

Palmetto's solar lease program is called Lightreach, and it offers panels that can reduce a homeowner's utility rate by up to 20% for $0-down.

As of the video, Cutsumpas had scheduled his installation through Palmetto, though the system had not yet been installed.

However, Cutsumpas was excited about the potential savings with the upgrade.

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"Our monthly bill I think is going to be $125 a month," he said.

Although homeowners who buy solar panels outright typically save the most over the lifetime of their system, leasing options can be a good investment for homeowners concerned about the upfront costs of panels.

These types of financing options are a part of a wave of companies and local governments looking to make clean energy upgrades more accessible to all homeowners.

If this testimonial has you curious about solar, connect with the experts at Palmetto to see if an upgrade makes sense for your home and budget.

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