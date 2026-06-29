Pacific Northwest homeowner weighs quotes for 2 mini-splits in 1970s split-level

Mini-splits are often appealing in homes like this because they can improve comfort room by room without requiring full ductwork.

A Pacific Northwest homeowner was torn between two very different mini-split installation quotes for a 1970s split-level home. With bids of $11,671 and $13,781, the post sparked a relatable discussion online: What is a fair price for comfort?

What happened?

In the r/HeatPumps subreddit, a homeowner laid out the basics of the project for their 2,000-square-foot home.

"Quotes are for 2x mini-splits on upper level (1x in living space/kitchen area one side of the house and 1x in master bedroom on the other side of the house) as the lower level is mega cool," they explained. "Heating is largely solved with just one plug-in radiator heater," they added.

The first quote, which was slightly less expensive, was for a Hisense 4 Zone Capable Ductless Outdoor 3 Ton High Efficiency Inverter Heat Pump, a Daikin Emura 18,000 BTU Designer Head White or Silver, and a Daikin 12,000 BTU Wall Mount Model#FTXV12 Ductless Head.

The $13,781 alternative centered on a Mitsubishi setup, including an MXZ2D20 Mitsu HP Multi Zone R454B, a GX 6K Mitsubishi MSZ Wall Mount ID, and a GX 15K Mitsubishi MSZ Wall Mount IDU.

For homeowners, heat pumps can translate to lower utility bills over time, but with so many options out there, as seen in this poster's quote, it can be challenging to figure out which system will give you the best bang for your buck while also keeping your space comfortable.

Free tools like EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can make it easier to compare and understand your options before signing a contract.

Why does it matter?

Older split-level homes can be tough to heat and cool evenly, which makes equipment sizing, head placement, and installer recommendations especially important.

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A price gap of around $2,000 may not seem huge in the HVAC world, but it can still raise real questions about brand differences, system capacity, efficiency, and whether the two bids are actually comparable.

Mini-splits are often appealing in homes like this because they can improve comfort room by room without requiring full ductwork. They can also help households reduce energy waste compared to older systems.

For people who do not need a larger whole-home project, Merino offers ultra-efficient HVAC systems at an affordable price point.

And for homeowners hoping to go even further on energy savings while reducing household air pollution, EnergySage can save you up to $10,000 on solar installations.

What are people saying?

The range of opinions among Reddit users highlights how personal home comfort can be.

While one commenter pointed out that both "Daikin and Mitsubishi are reputable brands," another emphasized that it's still "not orange to orange comparison."

"Use a spreadsheet to compare features," a third offered.

A fourth sagely noted that for the project to succeed, "it's all about the install."

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