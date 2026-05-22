Homeowner reviews 'most useful' hack for getting the best deal on solar

Installing home solar can be an exciting long-term investment that delivers savings for decades, but it's important to work with trusted advisers before signing a contract to ensure you get the best system and price for your home and budget.

Fortunately, there are services designed specifically to help homeowners navigate the solar process with confidence. Homeowner Sue Maren shared her experience working with the solar and energy experts at EnergySage.

Maren explained the situation on EnergySage's YouTube channel.

"I'd been thinking about solar for a while," Maren said. "I found the whole process just really discouraging, so I was really glad to find EnergySage."

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EnergySage specializes in connecting homeowners with quick solar estimates from vetted installers. It can help turn the process into a much simpler one.

Maren explained that EnergySage connected her with eight or nine quotes from solar installers.

"It was broken down in a way that I could compare," she said. "And that was probably one of the most useful things."

Since the installation, Maren was looking forward to peace of mind when it comes to monthly energy bills. Her savings will make up for the initial investment in five or six years.

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"It was a lot less expensive than I thought it was going to be," Maren said. "It is just really nice not to be thinking about electric bills."

If Maren's testimonial has you thinking about solar panels, EnergySage's free advisers have the tools that can help you save up to $10,000 on the cost of installation and purchasing.

EnergySage even offers a helpful mapping tool to show you all the incentives and the average cost of solar panels in your area, ensuring you lock in the best deal possible.

Plus, if you're interested in going off-grid, taking advantage of off-peak electricity rates, or keeping the lights on during power outages, a battery backup could be a perfect pair with solar panels. EnergySage can help here, too, with information about battery options and competitive installation estimates.

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