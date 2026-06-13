From $700 to nearly $0: Homeowner shares how solar transformed his power bills

No matter how you feel about it, there's no denying that solar gives a home free electricity from the sun.

When Devin Ross electrified his San Diego home, his power bill climbed to as much as $700 a month. After he installed solar panels and a battery, that bill dropped to nearly $0.

For Ross, though, the decision was not just about saving money. After watching his parents struggle to get service from a solar company that later went out of business, he wanted an installer he could trust.

To find a trustworthy local expert, he connected with EnergySage, a marketplace built to help homeowners make informed decisions about clean energy upgrades, such as solar panels.

Ross's solar project went live in November 2025 at his single-family home. He purchased a $33,000 system from GC Electric Solar that included REC Group 440-watt panels and a Tesla Powerwall 3 battery, covering around 90% to 100% of his electricity use.

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Prior to his solar installation, Ross' utility bills had risen as he leaned further into home electrification. Ross drives a Tesla Model 3, had added a heat pump for heating and cooling, and was shifting more of his household energy use to electric options. Rather than cutting back, he decided solar was the next step.

After collecting quotes on his own, Ross said the process felt clunky and time-consuming. He eventually turned to EnergySage to compare multiple pre-screened installers at once and narrowed his search to GC Electric Solar, which stood out for its price and strong local reviews.

If you're curious about a solar upgrade, EnergySage can help you compare quotes and find the best panels for your home and budget.

After installing solar, Ross saw his monthly electricity bills drop from roughly $700 to nearly zero. The upgrade could save him thousands per year while continuing to power his EV charging, heating, and cooling needs.

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Service can be as important as sticker price. Ross said his parents went months without solar power after their installer went under, and follow-up support was difficult to find. That experience pushed him to prioritize a company with community roots and a reputation for responsiveness.

Ross looked beyond the upfront price, checking reviews, asking about ongoing service, and seeing whether an installer had experience in his city or county. Luckily, EnergySage's free tools make it easy to find a company worth partnering with.

"You could go to Yelp, but that's geared towards a lot of different things — EnergySage is focused on solar," Ross said. "It makes the process that much easier."

For homeowners considering solar, Ross' experience underscores the value of comparing quotes before making a decision. EnergySage can help simplify the process by connecting you with vetted installers and allowing you to compare competitive bids in one place.

Homeowners who consult with EnergySage experts can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

EnergySage also offers a state-by-state mapping tool that shows average solar costs and available incentives, helping you find the best deal and maximize potential savings.

If you're looking for even greater energy independence, pairing solar with battery storage can provide backup power during outages and help reduce electricity costs. EnergySage also offers free tools to compare home battery options and installation estimates.

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