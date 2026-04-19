Tesla Powerwall user: We didn't spend a cent on electricity all summer

As more and more homeowners feel the pressure of rising utility bills and unstable power grids, solar power and whole-home batteries are becoming an attractive upgrade. One homeowner took to YouTube to share an honest breakdown six months after installing a Tesla Powerwall 3 battery to pair with solar panels.

"It has been a wild six months with Powerwall 3 on the side of our house," Ryan Cowan (@RyanCowan) of Ryan's Model Y said. "And I say wild because two things happened that I wasn't really expecting."

The first highlight was that, over the summer months, Ryan and his family were self-sufficient, relying on their solar panels and Powerwall instead of the local grid for energy.

According to Cowan, the energy generated was not only enough for their home and appliances but also for their electric vehicle. "Powerwall 3 exceeded my expectations when it came to that," Cowan explained.

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Cowan isn't the only homeowner reaping energy savings and generating their own electricity with solar panels and batteries. There are plenty of other online testimonials that reveal just how much these high-tech upgrades transform homes.

If you're curious about how solar panels can curb your rising energy costs or keep the lights on during annoying power outages, connect with the solar experts at EnergySage. It has free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

Solar panels are most effective when the sun is shining, and they can still provide significant benefits in winter, but many homeowners overlook another key advantage of whole-home batteries: storing energy for use when solar production dips.

Cowan explained that during winter months when they have to pull power from the grid for their home, they can do so during times of the day when electricity rates are at their lowest.

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"It allows us to recharge our Powerwall from the grid when pricing is really low," Cowan said.

Overall, a little over six months after installing their whole home battery, Cowan and his family have saved $1,767 on their energy bills.

If Cowan's testimony piqued your interest in solar, EnergySage experts can help you snag the best option for your home and budget and save you up to $10,000 on the cost of installation.

EnergySage even offers a game-changing mapping tool that details the average cost of solar in your area and available incentives, ensuring you're getting the best deal on your new energy setup.

And, if you want to maximize your savings like Cowan, consider installing a whole-home battery to shield your house from high electricity rates and even go fully off-grid. EnergySage can help you here, too, with resources about home battery options and competitive installation estimates from vetted installers.

Users in the comment section added their thoughts.

"Fantastic setup! Really inspires me to get one!" one said.

Another homeowner wrote: "We've experienced a similar situation. … We've had constant negative cost on our electricity bill, because during summer we have so much grid feed-in."

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