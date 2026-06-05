'Paying for itself': Homeowner saves $464 on energy bills by upgrading to heat pump

The poster said heat pump operation was "significantly more comfortable than the off and on of baseboards," too.

A Southern Ontario homeowner's first winter with a new heat pump is offering a real-world snapshot of what electrification can mean for a household budget.

In a post on r/heatpumps, a homeowner shared that, after swapping electric baseboards for a 4-ton mini-split in December 2025, their new system is already "paying for itself."

The original poster compared data from January through March 2026 with the same three-month period in 2025 for their 1,200-square-foot, all-electric home.

Overall, the homeowner used significantly less electricity during the winter after making the upgrade. Their consumption fell from 8,217 kilowatt-hours in early 2025 to 5,719 kWh in early 2026 — a reduction of about 30%. That lower energy use translated into real savings, with their electric bill dropping from $1,082.12 to $857.25, saving roughly $225 over the three-month period.





There was one important caveat: electricity prices in Ontario were about 28% higher year over year, and the winter of 2026 was colder than 2025 based on heating degree day data. As a result, the homeowner calculated that if the heat pump had been operating under 2025 weather conditions and electricity rates, it would have reduced costs by about $464.90 over the same three-month period.

If you're curious about how much a heat pump upgrade can reduce your utility bills, connect with the experts at EnergySage. Its heat pump marketplace can help you find the best system for your home and budget and connect you with competitive quotes from vetted installers.

The poster said constant heat pump operation was "significantly more comfortable than the off and on of baseboards," suggesting the upgrade improved day-to-day living as well as energy use.

Commenters echoed that with longer-term experiences.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

One Toronto Area resident said they kept their home at a steady 68°F, even during -22°F temperatures. Despite the frigid conditions, the homeowner still saw their electric bill "drop over 50%."

Another Ontario user in Ottawa said their home's average total energy use fell by 33% after installing a ductless heat pump and called summer cooling a major bonus.

To look into energy-efficient heat pumps options from installers in your area, check out the free EnergySage heat pump marketplace.

And if upfront cost is a concern, Palmetto, one of the companies that works with EnergySage, offers a $0-down HVAC leasing program that can lower energy costs by up to 50%.

Its plans start as low as $99 a month and include over a decade of free maintenance.

For a more targeted heating and cooling approach, Merino offers single-room ultra-efficient HVACs that cost a fraction of the price of a whole-home system and can be installed in under an hour.

Homeowners looking to reduce energy bills even further often look into pairing their electric appliances with solar panels. EnergySage can help you here, too, with its free solar tools.

Homeowners who consult with EnergySage experts can save up to $10,000 on the cost of installations.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.