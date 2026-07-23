Homeowner makes a common garden-tool mistake, then posts the safety tip others should know

"Get a spray can of bright pink paint and use it on all your tool handles."

A simple gardening reminder is resonating online after one homeowner shared a mistake that many gardeners have likely made: leaving tools out in the yard after wrapping up chores.

What might seem like a small mistake can pose the risk of a serious injury. Rakes, trowels, and pruners left outside can pose risks to people, pets, and lawn equipment.

What happened?

After learning the lesson firsthand, a user in r/gardening shared a brief warning on Reddit.

Plenty of people set a tool down intending to pick it back up a minute later, then forget about it. That can become a problem when it is time to mow, walk through planting beds, or let kids and pets into the yard.

The gardener said it's important to remember to put tools away to "avoid stepping on the heavy duty metal rake that can stab right through your shoe, sock and foot-(almost all the way through.) Learn from my mistake. Put away those tools. At very least the pokey/stabby ones."

Small hand tools can easily cause someone to trip, and larger ones can damage equipment or send debris flying if a mower hits them.

One commenter shared another helpful tip: "Get a spray can of bright pink paint and use it on all your tool handles. It makes them so much easier to find when you set it down for just a second."

Why does it matter?

Garden tools are supposed to make outdoor chores easier, not create new problems after the work is done.

Leaving out a rake or trowel can lead to injuries, broken tools, damaged mower blades, or expensive repairs, even though a quick cleanup could prevent all of it. One Redditor in the thread also pointed out that since their foot was punctured by the equipment, "definitely check when your last tetanus shot was."

The post also points to a bigger issue: how much maintenance a yard requires to begin with.

Traditional grass lawns often need regular mowing, edging, watering, and other upkeep, which creates more chances for small oversights to turn into avoidable problems.

Reducing the amount of high-maintenance lawn can help. Native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping can all cut down on mowing and upkeep while saving time, reducing lawn care costs, and lowering water bills.

Those benefits do not require a complete yard makeover, either. Replacing even part of a lawn can still make a difference.

What can I do?

One simple way to avoid the problem is to make putting tools away the final step you don't skip in every gardening session.

A bucket, wall rack, shed hook, or dedicated storage bin can make cleanup easier and lower the odds of leaving something hidden in the grass.

Before mowing or calling it a day, it also helps to do a quick pass through the yard. Look for hand tools, gloves, hoses, and extension cords — anything that could cause a fall or get caught in equipment.

If the larger goal is cutting back on yard work, this can also be a useful moment to reconsider how much lawn you actually need.

Replacing some grass with native plants or clover, using buffalo grass where the climate is right, or trying xeriscaping can reduce maintenance while supporting pollinators and lowering water use. For more ideas, check out the TCD Guide's page on upgrading to a natural lawn.

Putting away tools instead of leaving them in the grass is a small but useful habit — taking a few extra seconds to clean up might spare you a painful or expensive lesson.

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