DIY heat pump upgrade slashes homeowner's energy use by nearly a third

A homeowner's first utility bill after switching to mini-split heat pumps is getting attention on Reddit after showing a dramatic drop in electricity use.

For anyone wondering whether targeted cooling can outperform an older central system, this real-world example offers clarity.

In a post on the subreddit r/DIYHeatPumps, a homeowner shared their first utility bill after installing three 1-ton, 120-volt mini-splits in a roughly 1,900-square-foot, three-bedroom home.

"My use of 1036 KW was 471 KW less than any other month and 31.3% less than the average of the 5 lowest months," the homeowner wrote. "So far with temps maxing at 90 degrees, the 3 units are keeping the whole house at 72 +/- one degree so far."





The Reddit post described the 35-year-old house as having 6-inch walls, with the mini-splits placed in the primary bedroom and bathroom, den, and kitchen. Stories like this from homeowners who upgrade to heat pumps are not uncommon. If you're unfamiliar, heat pumps and mini splits use compression and refrigerant technology to move ambient heat energy from one space to another.

In turn, these units are much more efficient than conventional gas furnaces or electric resistance systems. To see how much you can reduce your energy costs — and electricity bills — with a heat pump upgrade, connect with the experts at EnergySage.

Through EnergySage's HVAC marketplace, you can get competitive quotes from vetted local installers.

Mini-split heat pumps are often far more efficient than older HVAC systems because they move heat rather than generate it, and they allow homeowners to cool only the rooms they use.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

In this case, cutting 471 kilowatt-hours in a month could mean savings, depending on local electricity rates.

That matters for households facing rising summer cooling bills, especially in hot, humid climates.

Better temperature control can also improve comfort in older homes that struggle with duct losses, uneven airflow, or aging equipment.

Although these savings figures may seem surprising to those unfamiliar with heat pumps, commenters noted that the results are typical.

"The results are pretty typical. These things work," one said.

"I can run my [heat pump at] full blast, lowest cold and it's less per day than my old HVAC that could barely keep my house at 77," another added.

If this testimonial has you considering a heat pump upgrade, connect with EnergySage to learn about the best potential upgrade based on your home and budget.

And, if you're not ready to spend upfront, Palmetto, another company, offers a $0-down HVAC leasing program that can lower your energy costs by up to 50%.

Its plans start as low as $99 a month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

For more targeted heating and cooling, Merino offers a single-room ultra-efficient HVAC unit that can be installed in under an hour.

If you're looking for even better savings on monthly bills, consider pairing your efficient appliances with solar panels. EnergySage makes it easy to find the best system and installer in your area and can save you up to $10,000 on installations.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.