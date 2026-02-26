Homeowner warned after sharing 'shady' quote for basic HVAC maintenance: 'What did he even tell you the problem was?'

A Reddit user trusted their gut when something didn't feel right with a quote for basic HVAC maintenance. As a result, they may have avoided an expensive mistake.

The Virginia homeowner explained that they decided to have their HVAC units serviced after returning from a six-month work trip and realizing their winter electric bill seemed high at $400-500.

In this case, a contractor quoted them a trio of solutions ranging from $1,473 to $18,000. The proposals were dubbed "Band-Aid," "1/2 Way," and "All the way."

"I'm appreciative of any help or advice on the options provided; trying to determine what is legitimate and what is an unnecessary upsell," the poster shared. One commenter felt the quote was "shady" and urged the OP to "call someone else."





"Not sure why there's no charge for the evap on option 2 even though line 4 is included," they said. Another replied, "I think they are just trying to toss some words in to make it sound fancy." A third user wanted to get to the heart of the matter: "He's definitely upselling if they're trying to replace a contactor and capacitor. … What did he even tell you the problem was?" Still, others believed the cost of the fix was fair based on typical prices in their region.

Sticker shock is increasingly common as energy prices rise and strain household budgets. However, an energy-efficient, properly serviced HVAC can drastically reduce how much energy you use. TCD partner Mitsubishi can help you understand your options and slash your bills.

