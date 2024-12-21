Frustrated homeowner shares struggles after trying to rid yard of weeds: 'Did I screw up?'

The consensus was that Roundup could indeed be the culprit.

Think that pesticides only kill pests? After hearing this story, you might want to think twice before reaching for a chemical solution.

A homeowner recently expressed a concern on Reddit in r/landscaping that many gardeners can relate to: using a chemical product to get rid of pests, only to have it potentially harm their plants in the process.

In this case, the homeowner used the pesticide Roundup and was worried, "Did I screw up and murder my tree?" The consensus was that Roundup could indeed be the culprit for the tree appearing to be at risk.

One Redditor pointed out that if the Roundup was purchased this year, then "the new formula contains triclopyr for some reason" and that triclopyr "will definitely kill woody plants" — in this case, a tree.

Another commenter stated that "Roundup is dangerous" but was more optimistic. They suggested the homeowner "try watering the heck out of it" and "integrating some good soil at the base of the tree" to help it rebound. They wished the homeowner good luck and suggested the tree should be able to recover.

Incidents like these are a reminder of how going the native garden route may save you headaches in the long run. Besides needing minimal to no chemical pesticides, which can also be harmful to homeowners and local wildlife, native gardens and natural lawns can save you time and money.

Natural lawns in particular help to build healthier, more resilient soil, which means less maintenance and no excessive watering (or the associated costs). Meanwhile, native plants and grasses are better adapted to local conditions, meaning they can thrive with minimal intervention.

Natural lawns also promote biodiversity, attracting beneficial insects and pollinators, which help maintain a balanced ecosystem and naturally control pests, reducing the need for pesticides.

One user quipped that "bending down and picking weeds for less than a minute could have prevented this post," to which the homeowner agreed and vowed to do so next time, as it was a "lesson learned."

Another asserted that "it's criminal that Bayer hasn't indicated that they've removed the glyphosate and added a stump and brush killer [to Roundup]."

