Indiana homeowner turns lawn into a prairie using 30 types of endangered flowers

"Incredible work, this is so inspiring and aspirational."

An Indiana homeowner earned thousands of upvotes online after sharing the early results of their prairie restoration. They began gradually replacing turf grass with natural prairie, hoping to eventually transform two-and-a-half acres of lawn into native habitat while making room for 30 state-endangered flowers.

What happened?

In a popular Reddit post, the homeowner explained that the prairie restoration is now in its second year, with roughly half an acre of the property successfully converted so far.

Photo Credit: Reddit

So far, the poster has planted six white oaks and a couple of pin oaks as well. In addition, a local nursery gave them 30 state-endangered flower plugs that they've seeded throughout the property.

Why does it matter?

Native plant lawns and prairie patches can do far more than conventional grass. They can support pollinators and birds, reduce the need for mowing and chemical inputs, and often cut water use — saving homeowners time and money on maintenance while lowering water bills.

Even a partial lawn replacement can provide those benefits.

In this case, the original poster's work is actively combating turf grass. And, although turf grass is common in the U.S., the species is technically considered invasive. Replacing it with native species and flowers provides more habitat for beneficial insects and wildlife.

Homeowners who aren't ready for a prairie can still shrink their turf footprint with lower-maintenance options such as native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping.

What are people saying?

Users in the comments were stunned by the original poster's progress.

"Incredible work, this is so inspiring and aspirational," one user wrote.

"This makes me so happy," another said.

"Absolutely phenomenal job!" another wrote, adding that the results were exceptional for just two years of work.

Others felt inspired.

"That's incredible. I love it! I'd like to do that with a section of mine," one wrote.

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