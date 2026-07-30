Homeowner replaced a 35-year-old AC and furnace, then worried when the new system cycled all day

"If it's cooling properly and removing the humidity properly, it's working properly."

Replacing a 35-year-old air conditioner should bring relief, not a fresh round of stress. But one homeowner on the r/hvacadvice subreddit was left wondering whether their brand-new system might already be showing signs of trouble.

What happened?

After spending three weeks without air conditioning in 100-degree weather, the house needed a few days to cool back down once the new equipment was installed, according to the post.

The homeowner added that the replacement had been a long time coming since their utility bills had been high for years and the old AC and furnace system relied on defunct Freon refrigerant.

Once the new system was installed, though, the homeowner worried there was something wrong.

"I have it set at 75, but it still turns on and off all day long," they wrote. "What's the best temp for a two-story house??"

Commenters reassured them that this was a normal part of how modern air conditioners operate. They turn off when they hit the set temperature and restart when it gets too hot.

"They all turn on and off all day long," one responded knowingly.

"If it's cooling properly and removing the humidity properly, it's working properly," another user added.

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As for the question about temperature, an HVAC company said there was no ideal thermostat figure for every household, noting that many people land around 74 to 76 degrees and adjust from there based on comfort.

Why does it matter?

A unit that switches on and off during the day is not automatically a sign of trouble.

More important is whether it can hold the thermostat setting, manage humidity, and avoid running endlessly during the hottest weather. If it can do those things, it may be operating exactly as designed.

While it was unknown which system the original poster upgraded to, there is one option in particular that can save money.

Modern heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems, and they provide both heating and cooling from one electric system. That can mean lower utility bills over time, especially when tax credits, rebates, and energy savings are factored in.

Homeowners who want to compare efficient options can start with EnergySage's heat pump marketplace.

For homes that do not need a full replacement, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a low price point. It is a targeted heating and cooling option that can be installed in under an hour, which could be useful for stubborn upstairs rooms that never seem to cool down.

What can I do?

If a new system seems unusually busy, start with the basics. Set the thermostat where the home feels comfortable, then watch whether the temperature actually gets or stays there.

Because fan settings can affect both airflow and comfort, they may be worth testing. If the system still cannot reach the set temperature after the house has had time to cool down, it may be worth calling the installer.

Homeowners interested in lowering their energy costs can also look beyond the thermostat. EnergySage offers a free solar quotes comparison tool. With EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for a solar purchase and installation.

If another replacement decision is still ahead, it may help to visit EnergySage's heat pump marketplace to compare efficient systems before the next breakdown turns into an emergency.

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