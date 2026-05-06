Homeowner: Here's how I now get $0 energy bills

Watching your energy bills get lower after installing solar panels can be an exciting and almost addictive experience. That's why one homeowner was so excited to share that their spring electricity bills were down to zero thanks to a new system.

The original poster took to the r/solar subreddit to explain their situation after upgrading to solar in September of last year.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I didn't get much time to bank credits before winter hit," they said. "[I] ended up with a small electric bill for a few months. But now we're in March, the days are getting longer, and I'm finally back to $0 electric bills while watching my system absolutely crush it every day."

This homeowner isn't alone. As electricity rates soar across the United States, more homeowners are looking to clean energy upgrades to reduce their power bills.

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"I literally can't stop checking the Enphase app to see the daily kWh rolling in," the OP said. "It's so fascinating seeing it all happen in real time! The numbers just keep climbing and it feels oddly satisfying."

"Does the novelty wear off eventually?" the OP asked.

According to the comments under the post, the answer to that question is "no."

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"It's been over a year," one user wrote. "Every single sunny day, I check my app constantly. I love seeing the big solar numbers come in."

"I've had mine 5 years," another added. "Anytime someone says 'Wow, it's a nice day today,' I have to pull out my phone and check production."

These testimonials offer a stunning example of just how transformative a clean energy upgrade can be for home power bills. If you're curious about upgrading with solar panels, EnergySage experts can help you save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Plus, you can see the average cost of solar in your area and details on local panel incentives by checking out EnergySage's helpful mapping tool. It ensures you lock in the best price available for your solar upgrade.

For homeowners looking to save even more on energy, keep the lights on during blackouts, or go entirely off the grid, pairing solar with a battery backup is a worthwhile investment.

Luckily, EnergySage's battery resources can get you all the information you need, as well as competitive installation estimates.

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