Homeowner solicits honest reviews over whether water heater upgrades are worth it

"In fact, it paid for itself in two years."

While upgrading your home's appliances is one of the most effective ways to curb rising energy costs and reduce your monthly bills, it's important to learn about the best options out there before you buy. That's why one homeowner took to Reddit to question whether heat pump water heaters were worth it.

"I've read heat pump water heaters are more efficient in electricity, but do they heat to the same level as electric ones?" the homeowner asked in the r/HeatPumps subreddit.

If you're not already familiar with heat pump water heaters, they operate differently from the conventional units we've used for decades.

Unlike a typical gas or electric resistance unit that generates heat directly, a heat pump works by transferring ambient heat energy from the surrounding air to warm your water. In turn, when properly rated and installed, these units can deliver more than enough warm water with outstanding efficiency.

And the best part? That efficiency can translate into significant savings on long-term energy bills.

In fact, the water heating experts at Cala estimate homeowners who switch from an electric resistance unit to one of their intelligent heat pump models can save over $700 on energy costs.

Luckily for this homeowner, commenters offered some honest advice to clear up their concerns.

"We got one nine years ago and have had no problems. In fact, it paid for itself in two years," a homeowner noted.

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Another source explained that heat pump water heaters often include a hybrid mode. If you're concerned about recovery time during periods of high demand, like when guests are over, you can switch to hybrid mode to heat water more quickly.

"For most people, a heat pump water heater will save between $100 and $300 per year in electricity costs when run only in heat pump mode," one user wrote. "A lot of people go up one tank size when moving to a heat pump water heater so they can run most of the time in heat pump only mode and save the most money."

"I self-installed my Rheem in 2018 for a little over $300 after all credits and incentives, and it has been functioning near perfectly the entire time. It costs about 1/4 as much to run in heat pump only mode, and about 1/2 as much in hybrid," another added.

If this conversation has you curious about a water heater upgrade, connect with Cala.

Cala's intelligent heat pump units learn your home's hot water needs and automatically balance comfort with energy savings.

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