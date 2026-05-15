'The best money I've ever spent': Mini-split HVACs are transforming US homes

"It's pretty perfect if you ask me."

As American homeowners feel the pressure of rising costs, some are excited about energy-efficient appliances that can help lower monthly bills.

One homeowner took to TikTok to share an upgrade that has them hyped. Travis (@travis_s) explained that upgrading to a Mitsubishi mini split heat pump had transformed their home's heating and cooling system.

"This has been the best money I've ever spent in any home that I've ever lived in," Travis said.

According to the clip, Travis praised the upgrade so enthusiastically that some commenters accused him of being affiliated with the company, despite having no sponsored connection to it. He went on to clarify that he received no discounts and paid full price for the system, saying his enthusiasm was genuine.





A heat pump operates differently from a typical HVAC system. Instead of generating heat like a gas furnace or electric resistance unit, a heat pump pulls energy from the air and moves heat from one place to another.

In turn, heat pumps can be reversed to heat or cool depending on your need and operate extremely efficiently. If that sounds enticing to you, EnergySage can help you learn how much a new HVAC unit can curb your energy costs and connect you with trusted installers.

Travis enjoys his heat pump so much that he said he will never own another house without one installed. He explained that the unit is quiet, efficient, and extremely low maintenance.

"It's pretty perfect if you ask me," Travis said.

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He wasn't the only one. A few commenters shared their reviews:

"Mitsubishi Hyper Heat mini split is truly amazing," one person mentioned.

"I have six of the exact same ones and two floor units. They are amazing," another agreed.

If these testimonials have you considering an upgrade, EnergySage can help you get started with its free tools. Plus, if you're concerned about the upfront costs of a new HVAC system, Palmetto offers a $0-down HVAC leasing program that can cut your energy costs by 50%.

Palmetto's plans start from as low as $99 a month and include over a decade of free maintenance.

For more targeted heating and cooling, the Merino Mono offers a non-whole-home HVAC solution for a fraction of the cost — and it can be installed in just an hour.

To save even more on energy costs, EnergySage has free tools to connect your efficient appliances with solar panels. By consulting with the company's experts, you can save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

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