Parent warned against common landscaping product that can be dangerous for kids: 'My suggestion as well'

As one homeowner built out the area beneath their child's swing set, they posted concerns about the construction. They wanted advice on what to do to create a division between the fescue grass and the playground surface.

The parent asked the Reddit landscape community whether mulch, rubber mulch, artificial turf, or rubber mats are best to section off the area. With the exception of organic mulch available in wood chips, straw, bark, pine needles, etc., those other choices are toxic to the soil. As a result, those materials aren't the best for children to play on.

While the homeowner has every right to redo the outdoor design, remaining natural is best. After all, fescue can thrive in diverse conditions and withstand high foot traffic — perfect for active kids. Some grass and dirt are way better for the little ones than cut-up tires, like rubber mulch.

As the photo shows, the existing grass looks healthy and lush, the perfect spot for kids to swing over and jump on. With the leachates in rubber, there is a risk of chemical irritation on skin or eyes or neurological damage from long-term exposure, per Washington State University.

Rubber mulch doesn't add anything to the landscape, like nourishing the soil or preventing weeds as organic mulch does. On hot days, chemicals are released and create a smell like burning tires.

Breathing in that toxicity isn't healthy, especially for kids. Once the child outgrows their playground, removing the rubber pellets will be hard — they spread over and mix in the grass.

However, sticking with the natural lawn and rewilding that space where the tarp is can help the soil. The right plants, like groundcovers, can prevent erosion. Native plants, trees, and grasses thrive from their strong roots and symbiotic relationship with the ecosystem, which includes housing and feeding pollinators essential to the food chain.

Only one commenter approved the use of rubber mulch, whereas everyone else suggested more sustainable methods.

"Just remove the tarps and let the kids play in the dirt and grass. Kids love that. Spend your money on a trampoline or kids sprinkler toy," advised one commenter.

Another suggested, "Wood chips are my suggestion as well. After the kids are grown, the area can easily be repurposed without having to tear off rock, gravel, or shredded tires."

