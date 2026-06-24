Phoenix homeowner gets surprise solar 'takeover' pitch, and commenters say stay away

"They aren't a company you have any use for."

A Phoenix resident said an unannounced visitor came to the door claiming a different company would now handle the home's rooftop solar system because the original installer had gone out of business.

According to the homeowner, the person did not offer a business card or wear clothing with a visible company logo. That lack of clear identification led to concern and prompted warnings from people responding online.

What happened?

Describing the encounter in a Reddit post on r/solar, the homeowner wrote, "Someone comes to my door today (no card, or even logo on his shirt) says he is from Empower Solar and that they are taking over my system because TriSmart went out of business."

The homeowner also said TriSmart Solar's website still seemed to be online, which made the claim even more confusing.

"Only thing I can think of is that Empower will try to sell me a maintenance plan or warranty," the original poster wrote. "Am I right to be wary?"

The OP later revealed that they own their system outright.

The replies were largely skeptical and urged the homeowner not to take the claim at face value.

"You need them to stay away," one commenter said.

Another commenter added, "They're a sales company. They contract all the work out to contractors. They aren't a company you have any use for, since you own the system."

Why does it matter?

For many homeowners, rooftop solar remains confusing even years after the panels are installed.

Responsibility for service, access to system monitoring, and next steps after an installer leaves the area or shuts down are not always obvious.

That kind of uncertainty can make door-to-door sales pressure harder to evaluate. If someone presents themselves as the new authority over a system, a homeowner may feel persuaded to sign documents, buy a warranty, or hand over account details before understanding what is actually being offered.

What can I do?

If someone at the door cannot clearly identify themselves, provide documentation, or put the explanation in writing, there is no need to make a decision on the spot.

It may also help to keep installation paperwork, warranty records, and monitoring details organized and accessible.

One commenter advised, "Since you own your system, you should get hold of the installer login. Then you can hire anyone to do work … Dont let anyone take this over against your wishes."

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