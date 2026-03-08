Homeowner shares animated rant after neighbor installs enormous generator next to bedroom window: 'So big he had to have a crane install it'

"It's also so loud it shakes my room and rattles my bedroom window."

One homeowner got a rude awakening after their neighbor installed what they called a "big a** gas generator" outside their bedroom window following the 2021 Texas freeze.

In the r/homeowners subreddit, they explained that the inconsiderate neighbor had it installed right between their two homes. Unfortunately, the poster said, "It's also so loud it shakes my room and rattles my bedroom window."

To make matters worse, "This thing is so big he had to have a crane install it," they added.

That's one reason why many homeowners are turning to home battery systems for added resilience against power outages. EnergySage's free tools can help you make an informed decision about the best battery solution for your home's needs.

The poster explained that they live in a gated community with tight spacing between homes, leaving little room for maintaining a generator. Their neighbor brushed off the complaints, saying it fell within the noise ordinance. The homeowners association wasn't much help either, so the original poster turned to Reddit for advice.

"Where I live, zoning imposes a decibel limitation as well as limitations on how close the generator can be to a structure and to the property line (5')," one person commented.

They have a good point, because safety guidelines state that generators must be placed at least 5 feet from a home, and it's unclear whether that's the case in the OP's situation. This helps prevent deadly carbon monoxide poisoning and other issues, such as fire risks and noise pollution.

For safety and energy bill savings, it's far better to use backup battery storage rather than generators during power outages. Being able to go off-grid is not just convenient; it can also be life-saving in the event of prolonged blackouts.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Shopping for a home battery system with EnergySage can help you access competitive quotes from qualified installers. The company has also partnered with the electrification company Qmerit to guarantee you the best price on home battery system solutions.

Pila is another great company to find the right battery backup option for your needs, specifically if you don't want to spend the money on a whole-house solar system. It sells plug-and-play batteries at just a fraction of the cost of traditional systems.

"Just because he's said it's 65db and within legal noise limits, doesn't make either of those things true," one person commented. "Check for yourself."

"Put up a camera and record each instance when it runs for documentation," another said. "Get a good audiometer."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.