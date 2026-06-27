Video shows neighbor spraying grass killer over fence, then harassing homeowner's lawn care worker

"I have a dog and in the past, I feel her chemicals made him sick."

A homeowner sparked angry reactions online when they accused a neighbor of throwing trash into their yard, spraying chemicals along the fence line, and harassing a lawn care worker.

What happened?

A new encounter prompted the Reddit post in r/neighborsfromhell from a homeowner who said they had been dealing with the neighbor for years.

"This morning, my camera caught my neighbor walking to pick up a piece of trash from her yard and then walking into my driveway and then throwing it into my yard and then walking out," the original poster wrote.

The poster also accused the neighbor of using chemicals near the property line, which the homeowner said had damaged the grass on their side of the fence. They added, "I have a dog and in the past, I feel her chemicals made him sick."

They also said they had footage of an interaction between their lawn care worker and the neighbor that the worker considered harassment.

The post ended with the homeowner asking whether the evidence collected was enough to support filing a police report.

Why does it matter?

Even relatively minor property disputes can escalate when chemicals, pets, and harassment are involved.

If weed killer or herbicides drift onto a neighbor's lawn, they can damage plants, waste money spent on yard care, and create stress for families who use those outdoor spaces.

Misusing lawn chemicals can affect more than just one patch of grass, especially when those products spread beyond the intended area.

Respecting property lines, keeping shared spaces clean, and avoiding unnecessary confrontations and harassment are basic steps that help neighborhoods stay healthy and livable.

What are people saying?

Commenters urged the homeowner to keep documenting everything.

"File a police report every time," one person wrote. "It may seem petty sometimes, but it documents a pattern of harassment."

Others suggested civil action. One user said: "Check your local rules for small claims court. You can reseed the damaged yard, after photographing the damage."

The original poster replied: "This is the comment I need. I am going to reseed and sue."

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