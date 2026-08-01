Homeowner says Renewal by Andersen cut 4 inches off siding to force an oversized door

A Reddit post about a botched door and window installation is striking a nerve with homeowners, many of whom said they have seen the same pattern of oversized promises and oversized quotes before.

What happened?

A homeowner described a string of problems they experienced after hiring the services of a Renewal by Anderson franchise. (While the window-and-door-replacement company has roots in Minnesota, it says on its website that it now has a footprint in more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada.)

"I hired Renewal by Andersen to replace a sliding patio door, a front door, and one living room window," the homeowner wrote. "Every single project had major problems."

According to the original poster, when installing the sliding patio door, the contractors cut four inches of siding off the home without consultation. The living room window was replaced with a model that was "a completely different style," compared to the existing one. Meanwhile, the front door was the wrong size and did not include a locking mechanism.

The discussion soon filled with accounts from other Redditors who said they had run into similar situations.

Commenters described situations where they felt pressured to sign contracts and quotes as high as $256,000 for window replacements.

Why does it matter?

Home improvement projects are expensive enough when everything goes according to plan. When measurements are off, materials are installed incorrectly, or basic details such as locks are missed, the fallout can hit safety, security, comfort, and a household budget all at once.

Poor installations can mean more money in the long run, extra crew visits, and more manufacturing to correct mistakes.

What can I do?

If you're shopping for windows or doors, slow the process down. Get at least three itemized quotes, ask for exact product names and measurements in writing, and compare labor, warranty terms, and timelines — not just the headline price.

It can also help to verify measurements before production begins. Some homeowners hire a separate local contractor or inspector for a second opinion, especially on expensive custom orders. If a salesperson insists on a same-day decision, that may be a sign to pause rather than speed up.

Many people in the thread said they would point shoppers toward local installers. Even if you go with a national company, confirm that the installer is licensed and insured, ask who will actually be doing the work, and read recent reviews that focus on service after the sale.

Finally, keep records. Save contracts, take dated photos, and document every problem in writing. If a job goes off the rails, that paper trail can help when you ask for repairs, dispute charges, or file a complaint with your state's consumer protection office.

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