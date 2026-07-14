"It has paid for itself already."

A homeowner had a special-order heat pump water heater delivered, which they hope will reduce the cost of heating water at home.

Instead of scrapping every older component at once, the project keeps the home's current steam boiler in the mix while adding a new electric water-heating option.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit, the homeowner described how they rushed home from work after getting a midmorning call from the delivery driver. After arriving, they inspected the unit once the packaging was off, confirmed it was undamaged, signed for it, and stored it in the garage until a plumber friend could help with installation.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"I also mocked up and dry fit my hot and cold connections. In the cold supply line I'll be adding a ST-5 expansion tank as well as a tee fitting to put water into my steam boiler as necessary," they wrote.

For many households, switching to a heat pump water heater can lower water-heating costs.

By combining new equipment with an older heating system, the homeowner is taking a phased approach to electrification. Arrangements like this can lower energy use for domestic hot water without forcing an immediate replacement of steam or hydronic heat.

Why does it matter?

Water heating is one of the biggest energy loads in many homes. Heat pump water heaters move heat rather than generating it directly, which is why they can be dramatically more efficient than standard electric tanks.

By using less electricity for hot water, you can reduce pollution while also helping the local grid get cleaner over time.

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For many homeowners living with older boilers, radiators, or steam systems that still work, replacing everything at once can be too expensive. By keeping the existing space-heating setup and electrifying domestic hot water, it can offer a middle-ground option that saves money now while leaving room for bigger changes later.

What can I do?

If you're considering a similar upgrade, the safest move is to start with a licensed plumber or HVAC professional — especially if your home has an older boiler, steam system, or unusual piping layout. A heat pump water heater is not always a simple drop-in replacement, and combined-system retrofits require careful planning.

Before buying, you can also check for rebates and tax credits to help reduce upfront costs.

Companies such as Cala are also trying to make electrification easier. Its customizable smart heat pump water heaters help homeowners reduce their energy bills by heating water only when needed. That kind of scheduling can be especially appealing for households trying to squeeze more value out of time-of-use electric rates or variable hot-water demand.

If you're comparing options, Cala is worth checking out as more consumers look for efficient appliances that fit real-life routines rather than forcing them to change. While smart controls won't solve every installation challenge, they can make an already efficient appliance even more economical.

As the original poster put it, they're "Ready to start saving money on making my hot water!"

"You are going to enjoy it!" one user commented. "I installed a Proterra hybrid 4 years ago. It has paid for itself already."

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