Homeowner seeks advice following HVAC installer's strange suggestion: 'His reasoning is bogus'

Installing a modern heat pump is one of the most efficient ways to reduce your heating and cooling costs.

Despite their well-known benefits, however, some HVAC technicians remain out of the loop.

One homeowner posted on the r/HVACAdvice subreddit after a strange interaction with their local HVAC contractor.

After the original poster expressed interest in upgrading from a traditional gas furnace and AC setup to a modern heat pump for their 4,000-square-foot home, the contractor claimed the upgrade would require additional, complex renovations. Commenters were quick to question the installer's claims.





"Get another opinion," a commenter wrote. "His reasoning is bogus." Another maintained that avoiding a complex system could prevent future failures. "I would keep the system simple. Adding complexity adds cost," they said.

Even though it may take a bit of searching, finding a reputable, informed installer can help you save big on installation and long-term heating costs. TCD partner Mitsubishi can help you slash your energy costs and find the best, ultra-efficient HVAC options for your home and budget.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

If you're interested in a heat pump upgrade and want to avoid misinformed contractors, TCD's partners have you covered with a network of vetted installers to help you find the right unit for your home and budget.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Palmetto offers HVAC leases starting at $99 per month. This deal includes 12 years of free maintenance.

Many people boost their savings by pairing energy-efficient HVAC systems with solar panels.

If you're interested in taking control of your energy costs, consider checking out another TCD partner, EnergySage. They make it easy to find the best solar panels and installers for your home and budget.

You can save up to $10,000 on initial installation costs by consulting EnergySage — and the free Palmetto Home app can also help you save.

By completing challenges, such as cutting down your home energy use, you can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades.

Commenters urged the original poster to keep looking for an in-the-know installer.

"Yup I would look for second and third opinions," a user replied.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.