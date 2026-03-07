Homeowner furious after HOA threatens them with absurd fine over winter yard: 'They are not allowed to enforce this'

"This could get ugly for them."

A frustrated homeowner drew attention online after saying their homeowners association threatened a $1,000 fine over plants that had simply gone dormant for winter.

In the post, the homeowner wrote, "My hoa wants to fine me 1k for dormant plants... in winter...."

They added context about the situation in a comment: "They do this every winter, 1k fine for the dormant grass plus another 1k for the plants. Absolutely ridiculous especially since we're in Florida and the entire neighborhood's grass is dormant, or as they would say, dead. And! We're under drought restrictions right now, so we're not even allowed to water the lawn more than once a week."

The story sparked conversation over how HOAs enforce aesthetic standards — particularly when it comes to lawns and landscaping. Dormant plants can turn brown or appear dead in cold months. But some HOAs prioritize uniform green lawns year-round, even in climates where that look requires heavy watering, fertilizer use, or replanting.

Many homeowners have experienced similar scenarios, with their HOAs blocking them from planting native gardens, growing food, or replacing grass lawns with lower-maintenance alternatives. These restrictions prevent residents from cutting water and grocery bills, reducing yard work, enjoying tastier homegrown produce, and improving local biodiversity.

Beyond the money-saving benefits of native landscaping and growing your own food, native plants attract pollinators, which are essential to the human food supply. They typically require much less water — important in an area with water restrictions — and fewer chemicals, leading to less waste and polluting runoff.

For homeowners facing similar challenges, there are ways to work with your HOA to change its bylaws and protect your rights.

Commenters were quick to weigh in.

"I am in Florida. They are not allowed to enforce this. Call your water management district. This could get ugly for them," one person wrote. Another said, "Reminds [me] of a story I read about an HOA wanting a tree removed because it was dead. They knew it was dead because all the leaves were gone. In January."

A third commenter in a similar situation added: "Might want to look into Florida statutes on this. Fines can only be over $100 if set in your CC&Rs and/or it is a continuous issue, meaning you have not fixed it."

