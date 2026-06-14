Homeowner says HOA hounded him for a year over gate color: 'This is a personal vendetta'

"It's obvious to us this is selective enforcement."

A Palm Springs, California, homeowner says a disagreement over the color of his entry gate grew into a broader fight with his homeowners association, one that has included violation notices, noise complaints, and emails from lawyers.

The conflict highlights a familiar question for many residents in HOA-governed communities: How far can these associations go in policing what homeowners do with their properties?

One side alleges harassment, while the other describes the conflict as standard rule enforcement.

What happened?

Jordan Smith, who lives in the gated Escena community, said tensions began shortly after he moved in last March.

KESQ reported that a neighbor who also serves as the HOA board president came by his house around that time.

Smith said the situation escalated from there. He soon began receiving complaints and violation notices, including one related to the color of a gate that is largely made of glass.

"The last thing you want is to come home from a very long day and have an email from lawyers threatening you," he said, per KESQ.

Smith argued that the rules are not being applied evenly, noting that other homes in the neighborhood have gates in a range of colors, while his home is the one being singled out.

The HOA, however, offered a different account.

A Nov. 19 letter from HOA attorney Laurie Poole of Adams Stirling stated that an investigation did not find sufficient evidence to support Smith's harassment and discrimination allegations.

The HOA also said it can review whether Smith's gate, front door, and lighting comply with the community's design guidelines.

Why does it matter?

Under California's Davis-Stirling Act, HOAs may adopt rules governing design choices, including colors and exterior features. But those rules are supposed to be enforced consistently.

HOA disputes can bring stress, legal costs, and confusion over what homeowners are allowed to do with the property they own.

Similar concerns have surfaced in HOA fights across the country.

Some associations have come under fire for blocking money-saving home improvements such as rooftop solar panels, while others have pushed back against native plant lawns that can reduce water use and cut maintenance costs.

People trying to navigate those kinds of restrictions may want to explore how to change their HOA bylaws.

In this case, the HOA is steering toward desert-inspired tones.

What are people saying?

Smith said the matter is not routine enforcement.

"It's obvious to us this is selective enforcement," he said. "This is a personal vendetta."

He told KESQ that he was no longer trying to settle the dispute quietly and was prepared to take the HOA to court.

The association, meanwhile, said that it remains willing to meet with Smith directly and views the matter as closed.

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