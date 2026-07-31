Homeowner replaced blower motor and thermostat, then the 2-year-old heat pump froze again

The tech seemed to be "throwing out ideas and seeing if they stick."

A homeowner expected the latest HVAC work to end an ongoing headache. Within days of getting a replacement blower motor and thermostat, however, the 2-year-old heat pump froze over again.

That left the homeowner back in the same spot as before — turning the system off, running the fans, and waiting for the ice to melt.

What happened?

Writing on Reddit's r/hvacadvice, the homeowner said a Goodman heat pump and air handler installed in July 2023 had kept freezing despite repeated attempts to fix it.

With refrigerant levels reportedly checking out, the technician chose to replace the ECM blower motor. When the unit iced up again about a day later, he came back and changed the thermostat as well.

The thermostat replacement seemed to help at first, and the system ran for roughly five days. Then, the homeowner came home from work to find ice on the indoor coil and on the lines outside, so the system was shut down and left to thaw with the fans running until another repair could be tried.

Next, the technician planned to replace the contactor and check the thermostat's fan settings. The homeowner, however, sounded skeptical and said the tech seemed to be "throwing out ideas and seeing if they stick."

Heat pumps remain one of the most energy-efficient ways to heat and cool a home, often outperforming traditional HVAC systems while handling both jobs in one unit. That can translate into lower utility bills, long-term savings, and potential tax credits and rebates — and homeowners comparing options can use EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace to research what may work best for their homes.

After exploring whole-home options, some homeowners may also consider more targeted solutions. Merino offers single-room HVAC systems, giving people a focused heating and cooling option.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Why does it matter?

A freezing heat pump can point to airflow, control, or refrigerant-related issues that reduce efficiency, strain system components, and leave households without reliable comfort during extreme weather.

For homeowners who invested in electrification to lower monthly bills, repeated breakdowns can be especially discouraging. A properly functioning heat pump can help reduce energy use compared with older furnaces and air conditioners, but recurring service calls and downtime can quickly eat into those savings.

The post also reflects a broader concern among consumers: Installing efficient equipment is only part of the equation. Sizing, setup, thermostat programming, duct conditions, and commissioning all play a major role, particularly with newer systems that shouldn't be icing over this soon.

When a relatively new unit keeps failing, homeowners may reasonably worry they're paying for guesswork instead of getting a clear diagnosis.

What can I do?

Documentation may help. Taking photos of where the ice forms, noting outdoor temperatures, thermostat settings, filter condition, and how long the system runs before freezing can help a technician determine whether the problem is related to airflow, controls, defrost behavior, or something else.

It may also help to ask more specific questions rather than approving trial-and-error part replacements. Homeowners may want to request checks on blower speed settings, duct restrictions, static pressure, sensors, control boards, and whether the system was fully commissioned after installation.

If the issue continues, getting a second opinion from another licensed HVAC contractor may be worth the cost, especially if the equipment is still under warranty. Homeowners looking beyond HVAC can also use EnergySage to compare free solar quotes.

For anyone still weighing heating and cooling upgrades, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help compare options before making a major investment.

After the latest freeze-up despite multiple repairs, the homeowner's concern remained the same: The technician was "throwing out ideas to see what sticks."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.