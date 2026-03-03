Homeowner sparks controversy after sharing photo of 'risky' off-grid setup: 'It's literally called the silent killer'

"Must be at least 20 feet from your home."

A homeowner sparked an important discussion about generator safety after posting a photo of their hazardous setup.

The image showed their new generator — which they'd purchased for an upcoming winter storm — chained to a post in their carport. The poster said the exhaust was pointing out, but the generator was still dangerously close to their home.

"Too risky?" they asked the r/Generator subreddit.

One person offered blunt advice, writing, "Dude it's literally called the silent killer."

The commenter was right, as carbon monoxide poisoning from portable generators kills nearly 100 Americans each year, according to the Safety and Health Magazine. But even without the risk of CO poisoning, generators come with other downsides, including the fact that they run on natural gas, petroleum, or diesel, all of which are highly polluting and linked to planetary warming and health problems.

That's why more homeowners are choosing backup batteries during outages or storms, which store power from the grid or solar panels and pose no risk of carbon monoxide-related illnesses. Not to mention, a solar-and-battery setup can help homeowners save significantly on energy bills and gain independence from the grid.

Another commenter offered wise advice: "Generators must be at least 20 feet from your home to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning."

"Edit: Carbon monoxide doesn't rise or fall from the source," they added. "It mixes with the air, and unless there is wind or a breeze, carbon monoxide will remain and build up in the area where it was generated."

"I don't think the concern is so much CO in this setup as fire and proximity to your house," said another. "In my setup, I'm running propane so no worries about spills or leaks since there's plenty of air mixing."

