Homeowner 'flabbergasted' after finding sneakers packed with peanuts

"My research tells me that [this] is squirrel, chipmunk, or rat behavior."

Sneakers packed with peanuts became an unexpected household mystery, turning one resident into an animal detective. The story has picked up attention on Reddit, where the homeowner said more than one shoe had wound up serving as a peanut stash.

What happened?

Before this latest surprise, the Reddit user said they had already caught six mice and brought in an exterminator, and then a much stranger problem appeared indoors. The post showed a pair of shoes on the ground, with a pile of peanuts next to them.

"In the past week, I have found 2 different sneakers full of freaking peanuts!" the homeowner wrote. "My research tells me that is squirrel, chipmunk, or rat behavior. The exterminator said that squirrels do this. I've found no evidence of other rodents. We are flabbergasted."

Photo Credit: Reddit



They also explained that they keep "a jar of raw peanuts on a high shelf to feed Steller's and Scrub Jays," two birds native to the Western U.S.

It appears an animal may have found a reliable food source inside the home and started stashing it in a dark, sheltered place.

Why does it matter?

Leaving out food for birds can also attract other animals, especially rodents, which are highly adaptable and skilled at finding overlooked places to hide indoors.

Food hoarding inside a house can be an early sign that an infestation is still active, even after traps have been set or an exterminator has visited. Stored food can also contaminate belongings and make it harder to determine where animals are getting in.

What are people saying?

There were plenty of theories in the comments. Most people shared their own experiences with this type of behavior. "We know we have a mouse when we find dog dry food in our shoes," one person wrote, which made the original poster feel better. They replied, "So I'm not the only one this has happened to."

Some people suggested motion-activated cameras to catch the culprits, and the OP took them up on it.

A leading theory in the replies was that a rat was responsible. One top response advised: "Put the peanuts back where you found them and put your shoes against the wall. Put a rat trap with a peanut against the wall on either side of your shoes. I've seen rats hoard stuff."

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