Homeowner wakes up to find a fully grown opossum asleep inside a bedroom dresser drawer

"They can be incredibly sweet and semi good pets, but take it from me…"

A homeowner started the day with a shock: an adult opossum was asleep inside a bedroom dresser drawer.

Online, the discovery drew a mix of humor, reassurance, and tips for dealing with the unexpected visitor.

What happened?

In the r/Opossums subreddit, the homeowner posted a photo of the animal resting in an open drawer. The caption said, "Woke up this morning to this guy in my dresser. I think he's on his own, no momma or nothing. Don't have a clue how he got inside my house and in my dresser, I am beyond baffled."

Photo Credit: Reddit



In the image, the opossum appears comfortably tucked into the drawer, seemingly awoken from slumber.

Why does it matter?

Wild animals are increasingly making their way into human spaces. Homes can offer warmth, darkness, and shelter, especially in places where development has reduced natural habitat or pushed animals to adapt to neighborhoods and buildings.

An opossum inside a dresser may sound harmless, but any stressed wild animal can scratch or bite if cornered.

At the same time, sudden encounters like this can put the animal at risk if frightened homeowners try to handle it themselves rather than giving it space or contacting a local rehabber.

More overlap between humans and wildlife often stems from people expanding into animal habitats.

Opossums are generally shy and even beneficial, helping clean up carrion and eat pests, but stories like this show how easily ordinary homes can become accidental stopovers for wildlife.

What are people saying?

Humor quickly took over much of the discussion, with many users joking that the visitor had arrived through the "opossum distribution system," a play on the internet's long-running "cat distribution system" meme.

Other replies were more practical, as rehabbers and experienced animal lovers told the homeowner not to handle the opossum directly and to focus on getting it outside safely.

"They can be incredibly sweet and semi good pets, but take it from me (freelance rehabber) they are very fragile nutritionally speaking and you can accidentally do great harm to them with even a slightly off diet," said one user.

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