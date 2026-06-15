Homeowner wants giant attic rat snake gone before sale, while commenters say 'he is the mouse trap'

They also reported finding large shed skins in both the attic and the basement.

As one homeowner prepared to sell their house, they found an unusual problem already settled in: a very large rat snake that seemed to be using both the attic and the basement — and even carrying off mice caught in traps.

What happened?

In a Reddit post, the homeowner shared a photo of a large snake inside the home and wrote: "Snake, pictured, while super helpful for catching mice, is way too huge to be in our attic/basement, and now has a habit of stealing mice out of our mice traps, trap and all. How do I get this guy trapped, and out of the house?"

Photo Credit: Reddit



In follow-up comments on Reddit, the homeowner said the property is in the woods and sits within about 100 feet of a creek.

They also reported finding large shed skins in both the attic and the basement and said that eight bats are in the attic, suggesting that multiple animals have been getting into the house.

Commenters said the snake was a rat snake, a nonvenomous species known for climbing and for eating rodents, eggs, and other small prey.

Why does it matter?

The situation reflects a common human-wildlife conflict. When homes overlap with natural habitat, animals often end up using attics, basements, crawl spaces, and walls for shelter.

In this case, the nearby woods and creek create an ideal habitat, while the presence of mice and bats suggests multiple animals may be taking advantage of the same access points.

A large snake inside a home is understandably unsettling, especially when the property is about to be sold, but the snake is likely there for a reason.

Rodents drawn to human structures can attract predators such as rat snakes, which is why experts often emphasize prevention first: sealing gaps, removing food sources, and addressing the underlying pest problem.

The same principle shows up in other wildlife encounters, including animals entering homes through overlooked openings and broader green home fixes that can reduce pest problems.

What are people saying?

Many commenters were firmly on the snake's side.

One person summed up the mood by writing: "What do you mean your mouse traps? He is the mouse trap!"

Others leaned into the humor, adding, "Congrats on your free pest control."

Another said, "So many rat snakes get into houses, clean up the mouse issue and then move on with a bindle, hes a drifter baby."

A more practical response came from a former wildlife biologist, who described rat snakes as "transient, beneficial neighbors," while another commenter advised: "Rat snake, lift and move, harmless."

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