Homeowner hand-digs a French drain all night, then hears storm water move away from the house

"Eventually I saw that we were supposed to get several inches of rain in a big storm this weekend."

With a major rainstorm in the forecast, one homeowner stopped procrastinating on a much-needed drainage system for a yard that slopes directly towards their home.

After taking time off work and spending an entire night trying to "beat the storm," the homeowner finally finished the project and shared images of the working system on Reddit.

What happened?

The homeowner explained the situation in the r/homestead subreddit.

"My front yard slopes into my house, so I installed a French drain that runs across the entire front of the house and down one side," they wrote, sharing photos documenting both the construction process and the finished project.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"I've been trying to do this after work but have been working a bunch of overtime. Eventually I saw that we were supposed to get several inches of rain in a big storm this weekend," the user wrote.

The French drain — essentially a gravel-filled trench with a perforated pipe that channels water away from areas where it can pool or cause damage — was the homeowner's solution for the upcoming storm.

They said they took time off work and labored through the night to finish it before the storm arrived. The drain connected to an existing foundation drain at the back of the house and used a 4-inch perforated pipe in a trench that was then covered in stone.

The homeowner also pointed to some setbacks and costs. While using some supplies they already had on hand, they said the job would run about $1,000 to $1,500 if all materials had to be purchased.

In the comments, the homeowner also explained that the trench for the drainage system was dug out by hand.

Why does it matter?

Water draining toward a house can lead to foundation problems, soggy yards, erosion, and expensive repairs. Even a DIY drainage fix can make a major difference in protecting a home and making outdoor space more usable.

As climate change makes extreme weather more common, relatively simple and cost effective DIY home renovations like this can go a long way to preventing major damage when a storm hits.

What can I do?

If water pools near your home, start by watching where it flows during rain. A French drain can help in some cases, but slope, outlet location, soil type, and local regulations all matter.

For projects near a foundation, it may be wise to consult a contractor or drainage professional before tying into an existing system.

Luckily, for this homeowner, their new drainage system was able to prevent any flooding from the storm.

As the homeowner put it, "After seeing the French drain actually drain when I was laying in bed that night and heard the rain I smiled."

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