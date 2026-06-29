Redditor replaces $22-a-month paper towels with reusable cloths, and others share swaps

A simple kitchen switch is striking a nerve online.

In an online discussion, one household's waste-cutting system also offered something many shoppers can appreciate even more right now: a chance to reduce a recurring monthly expense.

What happened?

In a post to Reddit's r/frugal community, one poster described moving away from disposable paper towels by purchasing roughly 50 reusable microfiber cloths instead. The original poster asked, "Anyone else stop using paper towels?"

The OP then mentioned that since making the swap, "I haven't spent a dime on paper towels since."

After sharing some details about their system, OP noted that they had previously been spending $22 a month on paper towels, which adds up to roughly $264 a year. Instead, the poster now has the 50-pack of colorful microfiber cloths that can be washed with the laundry.

Commenters were quick to respond with a combination of support, suspicion, and interest. One asked, "How were you ever spending $22 a month on paper towels. That seems like a lot."

Another wrote that a "75 count of 'terry towels' at Lowe's for $30 has made it so we go through a roll of paper towels maybe once a year? We use those terry cloths for nearly everything and when they're too gross or difficult to clean they go into the trash."

Why does it matter?

Paper towels can feel like a minor purchase, but they are exactly the kind of recurring expense that quietly eats into a household budget.

Replacing even part of that habit with reusable cloths can help lower grocery bills, reduce emergency restocks, and make a home a little less dependent on disposable products.

Paper towels are designed for a single use, which means even routine tasks such as drying hands, wiping counters, or cleaning small spills can create a steady stream of trash. By contrast, reusables make a one-time purchase go much, much further.

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