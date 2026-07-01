'Dense and nauseating': Homeowner complains of smell after neighbor installs chicken coop

What was supposed to be a relaxing spot on the back porch became far less usable for one homeowner after neighbors set up a poultry enclosure beside the fence separating the two yards.

They described the smell as so overpowering that the area where they normally unwind was now "my happy place that's not happy anymore."

What happened?

Writing in a post on Reddit, the homeowner said the family next door — whom they described as a "nice family" — added a coop by the rear fence and keeps "roughly 2 dozen chickens and ducks total" there.

In their words, "the chicken poop is heavy, dense and nauseating. It's a constant assault on my olfactory senses."

A number of replies focused on scale first. To those commenters, having that many birds in what appears to be a tight residential setup could explain at least part of the odor issue.

As one person wrote, "Most places state coops must be 20 to 50 feet away from neighbouring dwellings. Double check your laws/covenants."

Other users said the strongest source of the smell may be the ducks rather than the chickens.

They noted that ducks often leave behind wetter, muddier conditions, and that extra moisture can make coop and run odors much worse.

For some families, keeping poultry at home can mean eggs on hand, more involvement in where food comes from, and a chance to trim grocery costs.

Why does it matter?

Conflicts over animal odors can quickly become everyday quality-of-life problems, particularly in neighborhoods where outdoor spaces are used frequently.

Here, the homeowner said the odor was reaching a part of the property where they regularly spent time and cared about it.

Waste from backyard birds is usually manageable, but odors can build up quickly when too many birds share a small area or when the ground and run remain damp.

Rules that require coops to sit a certain distance from nearby homes are often meant to prevent exactly that kind of problem.

Some commenters directly challenged the flock size.

One wrote, "That's way too many birds for what sounds like very small yards... three or four birds max."

Even if that view is not universally accepted, it shows a broader concern that homesteading habits do not always fit neatly onto smaller residential lots.

What can I do?

The first step the commenters recommended was to look up local ordinances and any neighborhood covenants. If the structure is placed too close to another home, an existing rule may provide a way to address the smell without escalating the situation personally.

People also suggested a range of ways to reduce odor if the neighbors are willing to make changes rather than remove the birds.

Among the ideas mentioned were deep bedding with pine shavings, straw, or wood chips; products such as PDZ or zeolite; bokashi bran; and improved ventilation.

Above all, commenters emphasized dryness.

As one person put it, "The biggest factor in minimizing the odor is keeping the poop dry. A well ventilated coop and a dry run will have very low odor. Moisture activates the odor."

Since ducks tend to splash water around and saturate the area they occupy, managing that moisture may matter more than anything else.

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