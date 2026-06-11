South African family tears out wall cupboard to reach juvenile cape cobra hiding inside

"it's not the first cobra to visit, couple years back we had a bigger one."

A juvenile Cape cobra turned up inside a South African home after getting lodged in a wall cupboard, and reaching it meant pulling the fixture apart.

What happened?

According to a Reddit post by the resident, the snake had tucked itself into a part of the house that was difficult to access.

"We had to destroy our cupboard that was attached to the wall to get to him lol. The professional we called that came to fetch him said he's a juvenile cape cobra who probably got lost. I can imagine the tile floor must have been nice and cool since it was hot," the OP wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the image, the young cobra sits secured inside a clear container, its hood slightly raised in a pose that commentators compared to "Tupperware jail." The poster also said later that "it's not the first cobra to visit, couple years back we had a bigger one."

Why does it matter?

People and wild animals are increasingly crossing paths in shared spaces. Snakes might enter homes in search of shelter, prey, or cooler surfaces during hot weather, and human expansion into natural habitats can make those encounters more common.

Because Cape cobras are venomous, one turning up indoors can pose a serious danger to families, pets, and anyone trying to remove it. Bringing in a professional also reduces the chance that the snake will be hurt or killed. In this case, the OP said, "He wasnt here for very long, probably was released somewhere away from people."

Heat can influence wildlife behavior in ways that show up right at people's front doors. Rising temperatures and habitat disruption can contribute to a broader pattern of wildlife encounters and the need for homes that can better handle extreme heat.

What are people saying?

A lot of the response focused on the snake's tiny size and surprisingly theatrical look. One person wrote, "He jusssst wants to be friendssss," while another said, "Even giving a little fashion show with its hood."

Other commenters were stuck on the fact that the cobra had been inside the house at all. "I literally said WTF you mean this was in your house," one commenter wrote. Another summed up the mood with: "Oh scared noodle!! Thanks for being kind."

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