House hotter than outside? Reddit says this window-fan move can pull far more heat out

Indoor heat is particularly dangerous because it does not let up at night.

When summer nights finally cool off, opening the windows is supposed to bring relief. But one homeowner described a house that still felt hotter inside than outside — even with several fans already running.

What happened?

A homeowner wrote on Reddit that their place still felt warmer indoors than the air outside. They said this was happening in a two-story house with a basement, where they had windows open on both the main floor and upstairs while running a window fan, a high-velocity floor fan, and the bathroom and laundry exhaust fans.

Many of the replies focused less on increasing fan strength and more on how air moved through the house. The repeated advice was to create a true cross-breeze so cooler air can enter through one route while warmer air has a clear way to escape.

Why does it matter?

Some homes, particularly older ones, can retain daytime heat and release it indoors for hours after the sun goes down. This is caused by materials like brick, stone, and plaster that absorb the sun's heat all day, and then slowly radiate it inside after the sun goes down.

In fact, most heat-related deaths occur indoors. Indoor heat is particularly dangerous because it does not let up at night — especially in homes without air conditioning.

Older homes, which likely have single-pane windows and cracks in the walls, will heat up quickly, The Reflector reported. Newer homes with double-pane windows and good insulation will keep heat out longer.

What are people saying?

Even when temperatures outside start to drop, ventilation may need to continue longer than expected. Commenters on Reddit suggested keeping blinds closed on sun-facing windows during the day to reduce heat buildup indoors.

The U.S. Department of Energy also recommends using energy-efficient window attachments — for both new and old homes — to help regulate indoor temperatures.

Other Reddit users said a whole-house or attic fan can be a better answer, especially in pre-1980s homes. This is also supported by the Department of Energy.

One commenter warned that stronger ventilation systems need enough open windows to avoid airflow problems and possible carbon monoxide risks.

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