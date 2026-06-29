New York homeowner hoped to ditch baseboards for $15,000, then got a $26,000 mini-split quote

One contractor may recommend a more comprehensive setup for comfort and efficiency.

If a homeowner is shelling out cash for a major home upgrade, it makes perfect sense that they'd want a fair deal. That was at the heart of one New Yorker's concern when they looked to change out their baseboard heaters for something more energy-efficient.

What happened?

In Reddit's r/heatpumps, a homeowner explained they were considering replacing an electric baseboard heater with a mini-split system and received a quote of around $26,000 for a 1,750-square-foot house after an energy assessment.

"I just wanted to know is that a normal price? I was hoping it was going to be somewhere in the 15-20k range but is that just unrealistic?" they wondered.

Heat pumps, including mini-splits, are significantly more energy-efficient than electric resistance baseboards and traditional HVAC systems because they move heat rather than generate it.

That efficiency can translate into lower utility bills over time, especially when combined with tax credits and rebates.

Why does it matter?

Heat pump pricing can vary widely.

System size, cold-climate performance, the number of indoor units, existing insulation, and electrical upgrades can all affect the final cost, particularly in a multilevel home.

One estimate rarely tells the full story. One contractor may recommend a more comprehensive setup for comfort and efficiency, while another installer might suggest a mix of ducted and ductless equipment, or a phased installation. If you're interested in comparing your heat pump options, check out EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace to obtain competitive quotes.

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What can I do?

Getting more than one quote — and asking each contractor to explain why they chose a certain number of zones — can make it easier to compare proposals.

A detailed load calculation, an itemized breakdown, and a clear explanation of available incentives can also make it easier to compare proposals.

While one person might want a full-home setup, another might be focused on more targeted heating and cooling options, like those offered by Merino.

EnergySage also offers a free solar quote comparison tool for homeowners considering a broader home energy upgrade to further slash electric bills and household pollution.

As for the original poster's $26,000 quote, Reddit users were split on whether it was a fair price. They encouraged the homeowner to obtain additional estimates, as well as ensure they were ultimately snagging any available incentives available to New Yorkers

"When we had ours done it was 19k .. We had gotten three different estimates.. One estimate we were quoted was 36k. Our square footage is about yours," one person helpfully shared.

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