'POV you just got home from work and see your cat battling an intruder': Cat owner shows indoor standoff with snake

"My cat told me not to expect this behavior from him."

Finding a snake entering your home would unsettle most couples. Luckily, for one creator, they had a fearless cat to keep the intruder in check and buy their wife some time.

What happened?

In the caption of the clip, TikTok creator Ellie Morello (@EllieMorello) revealed that their household had already found one snake in the home before this encounter.

@elliemorello This is the second time we've found a snake in the house. My wife grabbed it before it got all the way under the stove 🐍 ♬ Saxophones getting louder - Sped Up - AntonioVivald

The footage shows the couple's cat bravely confronting the snake.

"POV you just got home from work and see your cat battling an intruder," Morello's on-screen text reads.

The footage shows the snake and cat facing up next to the stairs and a dresser. The cat has its paw up and head on a swivel. It even goes so far as to swat the snake a few times.

After that, the snake has a go at it, but the cat adeptly dodges. The video concludes with the two animals at an apparent impasse.

The delay did the trick for the household.

"My wife grabbed it before it got all the way under the stove," the creator concluded in their caption.

While grabbing a snake could often be dicey, multiple TikTokers ID'ed it as a garter snake, which poses minimal risk to the humans or the cat.

Why does it matter?

Even when a snake is harmless, finding one inside a home can be upsetting, especially when homeowners cannot immediately identify the species.

There can also be safety concerns for children, pets, or anyone trying to remove the animal without professional help.

These encounters can sometimes be linked, at least in part, to human activity. As development pushes farther into wildlife habitat and yards create warm hiding places or attract rodents, snakes may end up closer to people than either side would prefer.

Cracks in foundations, gaps under doors, and easy access to garages or kitchens can all become entry points.

Human-wildlife encounters are becoming more common in spaces that feel firmly "ours," even though many homes are built near or on what was once animal habitat.

What are people saying?

Commenters enjoyed the cat's brave turn, and some were fans of the snake, too.

"Cats are so badass," a TikTok viewer remarked.

Some users weren't so sure about the cats in their lives.

"My cat told me not to expect this behavior from him," a commenter joked.

After a user called the garter snake "so cute," Morello countered that "they're even cuter in the garden!"

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