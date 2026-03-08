Homeowner goes off after discovering frustrating trend among HVAC techs: 'Sadly it's real life'

A homeowner took to Reddit to bemoan a baffling installation of a heat pump and furnace system.

Posting in the r/heatpumps subreddit, they shared a picture of a truly confusing setup and explained that they had asked the HVAC contractor to pair a heat pump and a traditional furnace in their home.

"I called a third party to give a 'tune up' and he stopped half way through my garage when he saw this and said 'wth,'" the poster said in the caption. "Please weigh in on this install and tell me if there is anything right about it. I kept the furnace and had a Coleman heat pump installed. The tune up guy called Coleman and they were perplexed as to why someone would install like this as well."

The photo shows the furnace stacked on top of the heat pump, with insulated ductwork running along the wall against both of them. It's a baffling setup, to be sure, and the Redditor may be better off making a full switch to a heat pump.

They're more efficient and safer than traditional furnaces and can save you big money on your monthly energy bill. Mitsubishi can help you understand your HVAC options and find the right one for you.

Commenters on the post were quick to call out the issues with the installation.

"This is the way they all work, just happened to me awhile back," one said, "Really knowledgeable guy shows up at the house we make a deal then a couple Joe Shmoes show up to install it."

"Call code enforcement out and get a lawyer involved," added another, "The only course of action in my opinion is full replacement and reinstall by a different highly rated company in your area."

"That's not how you install a dual fuel system," a third commented. "The inspector should have flagged this as wrong."

While this poster's HVAC system turned into a mess, heat pumps remain a great way to keep your home at the temperature you want for far less money per month than a traditional HVAC setup.

