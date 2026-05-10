Calling the bomb squad on your birthday: Homeowner discovers RPG buried in garden

The homeowner "went on a digging spree removing roots" in their backyard when they hit the object.

A backyard cleanup on a homeowner's birthday turned into something far more nerve-wracking when they uncovered what appeared to be a rocket-propelled grenade while digging up roots.

Instead of doing their planned backyard beautification, the homeowner ended up calling and waiting on police, a K9 unit, firefighters, and the bomb squad.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The discovery, shared in Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating forum, quickly drew tens of thousands of reactions.

According to the original post, the homeowner "went on a digging spree removing roots" in their backyard when they hit the object.

They called the non-emergency police line, and the response escalated quickly. In follow-up comments, the poster explained the police showed up within minutes with backup, including the local bomb squad. Altogether, the incident took "a little over 3 hours~ish," turning a simple personal project into an all-hands response.

The homeowner later explained that the bomb squad used a briefcase-sized device to take a look inside the munition.

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Based on that scan, the original poster said that officials told them the round did not seem fully loaded, but because they could not confirm it was safe, someone in heavier protective gear took it away. In the comments, users claimed the object was an M6A1 rocket round, with one commenter claiming it could date back to World War II.

While this homeowner's basic gardening attempt took a strange turn, instances like this are obviously quite rare. However, it is not uncommon for homeowners to find plastics, trash, or other hazardous materials in their gardens left by previous individuals.

Luckily, pulling out some of these larger materials and replacing them with a native plant garden can help bring your soils back to life while extracting harmful materials. Research shows that plants and fungi can even remove toxic materials from former industrial sites.

Amid the stress of the situation, the homeowner explained there was a moment of levity. They said they got to pet "Dave the dog" as the K9 officer used Google Lens to figure out what the round was.

Still, the overall mood was one of disbelief. What should have been a simple effort to beautify a backyard became a reminder that neglect or poor disposal practices can leave future residents to deal with the fallout.

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