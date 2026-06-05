'They were having a party in my attic': Wildlife crew pulls 23 raccoons from one Mississippi home

"It's scary to know I had that many places for them to come in."

Sometimes, strange noises overhead are more than a minor annoyance. For one homeowner in Mississippi, they turned out to be evidence of an entire raccoon colony living above her.

As WREG reports, Olive Branch homeowner Joyce McCrory learned that 23 raccoons had made themselves at home in her house over the course of three months.

What happened?

McCrory told the local TV station that the trouble began in February, when she started hearing constant scraping, thumping, and movement above her ceiling and inside her walls.

"They were having a party in my attic," she told WREG. McCrory said it sounded like "furniture moving around" and that the noises were "constant," per the outlet.

Dan Morgan of Ranger Wildlife Removal & Protection expounded on finding the mama raccoons and babies in the attic in an interview with WREG.

Morgan relayed to the station that for the raccoons, the attic was "nice and comfy" due to its insulation and compared it to a safe "Airbnb" for the animals.

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The company told WREG it found five or more openings along the roofline, another in the soffit, and damage to multiple foundation vents. Morgan said that over about three months, his crew removed 10 babies, 8 adults, and 5 teenage raccoons after trapping them at the home, per the station.

Why does it matter?

McCrory told WREG that replacing the roof and sealing all of the home's entry points will cost thousands.

Raccoons are highly adaptable, and human development can make neighborhoods unexpectedly appealing to them. As natural den sites become harder to find in built-up areas, attics, crawl spaces, and soffits can mimic the warm, protected shelter they would normally seek elsewhere.

In his interview with WREG, Morgan urged homeowners to inspect and seal vulnerable entry points before animals move in.

What are people saying?

The situation took both McCrory and even a seasoned wildlife removal expert like Morgan aback, as WREG documented.

"Twenty-three takes the cake for residential," Morgan relayed to the network. "We're still getting calls because the kids are getting bigger and they're moving around, making more noise."

McCrory, meanwhile, told WREG she was happy to have the problem addressed but troubled by how far it got.

"It's scary to know I had that many places for them to come in," she concluded, according to the station.

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