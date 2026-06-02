Solar panel owners share honest takes after buyer searches for 'every reason' to not buy solar

A prospective buyer asked the internet for "every reason" not to install rooftop solar, and the responses were refreshingly blunt. From frustration over cloudy days to reroofing costs and risky financing terms, solar owners and installers offered a reality check while still making clear that more often than not, the upgrade was worth it.

In a Reddit post, a homeowner who had recently heard a sales pitch about solar savings asked current owners what they wished they had known before installing panels. The question sparked a flood of responses, with users sharing lessons learned and unexpected challenges.

"I am considering solar for my home … but I need to know all of the downsides before making a decision," the user wrote.

Commenters were quick to chime in with practical advice.

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They widely agreed that solar panels can deliver significant savings for anyone whose property isn't completely covered in shade. However, they stressed the importance of choosing a reputable installer, understanding your financing options, and familiarizing yourself with your utility's policies before making the investment.

If you're considering solar panels, the experts at EnergySage can help you navigate the market to snag the best deal possible based on your home and budget. EnergySage is a bit like the Expedia for solar panels but with expert assistants you can chat with, and you can use the site's free tools to connect with vetted installers and compare competitive quotes. You pay EnergySage nothing, and they charge installers to give you quotes on the platform.

One homeowner noted that homeowners who buy panels outright typically save the most, but leasing and loans can be worthy options depending on the situation.

Another user joked that the biggest downside of owning solar panels is listening to people complain about rising electricity costs while resisting the urge to mention their own $17 monthly power bill.

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Multiple commenters said roof condition matters a great deal, since removing and reinstalling panels for a future reroof can be expensive.

Solar is not a one-size-fits-all purchase. Roof condition, climate, utility policy, how long someone plans to stay in the home, and the financing structure can all change whether the math works. However, more often than not, homeowners see major savings on utility costs.

The experts at EnergySage estimate that some U.S. homeowners can even save over six figures in electricity bills over the lifetimes of their systems.

The thread also included reports of steep savings once systems were up and running. One commenter in the Reddit thread said their bill was around $9.12 per month because of 1-to-1 net metering.

Another California homeowner said that solar and batteries brought a roughly $500 average monthly bill down to under $40. A Maryland user shared that their summer bills fell to only the $10 line charge.

EnergySage's mapping tool can help you see the average cost of a home solar system in your state, along with the incentives available where you live. It can help you find the best price on rooftop solar and make sure you're taking advantage of every rebate, tax credit, and incentive available to you.

Adding battery storage to a solar system is one of the best ways to keep your home powered during outages, reduce your electricity costs, and gain greater energy independence. If you're interested in home batteries, EnergySage's backup energy resources can help you compare storage options, learn about available incentives, and get competitive installation estimates from vetted installers.

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