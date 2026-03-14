Homeowner seeks advice after contractor stubbornly refuses to install trendy HVAC: 'A builder who won't let you even have input … makes me worry'

"What could I have the builder do?"

Building a new home can be stressful enough, but when your contractor won't do what you want, that's a new level of stress. One homeowner took to Reddit to seek advice about a contractor insisting on putting in a gas furnace over a heat pump. They want to ensure the house can easily be upgraded once it's built.

The Redditor asked the r/hvacadvice subreddit, "What could I have the builder do so that the installation of heat pumps is easy, relatively cost-effective, and aesthetically pleasing?"

One Redditor responded with concern: "A builder who won't let you even have input on your HVAC makes me worry."

While the contractor is pushing back, many Redditors were all for planning ahead.





One user said, "I suggest having a third-party HVAC contractor do load calculations and select the heat pump system now so that the correct size wire and linesets can be installed in the proper locations."

The homeowner is smart to want to install a heat pump over a gas furnace, as it can save you about $1,000 on your energy bills annually. One of the best ways to understand what your efficient home heating options are and choose a heat pump is to check out TCD's HVAC partner, Mitsubishi.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

The reason a heat pump can save you money on your bills is that it works more efficiently than a traditional HVAC system. It pulls the heat from the ground, water, or air from outside your home and transfers it inside (instead of creating the heat). It also pulls the heat from inside your home and transfers it outside to cool your home.

Here are some resources to help you get started upgrading your home heating and cooling systems.

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• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

A leasing option could be the way to go if you aren't ready for the upfront investment. For example, Palmetto's heat pump leases start as low as $99 a month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

Additionally, with the Palmetto Home app, you can earn up to $5,000 in rewards that you can use on home upgrades.

To maximize your savings, you can pair your new HVAC system with solar panels. TCD's partner EnergySage can help you find the best installer to fit your home and budget, even saving you up to $10,000 on installation costs.

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