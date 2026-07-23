Routine AC check turns into $2,600 UV treatment pitch, and homeowners sound the alarm

"No cleaning needed — never let that guy back in your house."

What started as a routine air-conditioning checkup quickly turned into a potential $2,600 repair bill after a technician claimed there were "microorganisms" hiding inside two units.

Not convinced the issue was anything so serious that a little cleaning couldn't solve, the homeowner asked Reddit for input — and commenters said the system appeared to be in great shape.

What happened?

The homeowner explained that the recommendation came during yearly maintenance. "Company quoted me $2600 to clean out the 'micro organisms,'" they wrote, adding that the technician said he had found "black micro organisms" and advised "UV treatment" for both units at $1,300 each.

The homeowner asked others for their recommendations on whether it could be cleaned with "bleach and a brush or is the UV actually necessary?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The replies warned that the homeowner shouldn't fork over the money.

The cost became the main criticism: "Also it would be cheaper to buy a uv lamp than get his 1300 USD treatment. Lol!"

Others questioned whether anything needed to be done at all, with one commenter calling it the "Cleanest thing I have ever seen," while another said: "No cleaning needed, never let that guy back in your house."

For homeowners already thinking bigger-picture about heating and cooling costs, a heat pump can be a much smarter investment than questionable HVAC extras. Heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems while providing both heating and cooling, and that can translate to lower energy bills over time. Tax credits, rebates, and long-term savings can also help offset upfront costs, and EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace is one place homeowners can compare options.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

For a smaller-scale option, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point. The company pitches them as a targeted heating and cooling solution.

Why does it matter?

A homeowner could have spent $2,600 on something multiple people pointed out was unnecessary.

When families are already dealing with high power bills and costly home repairs, an unnecessary HVAC expense can quickly put extra pressure on household budgets.

It also shows how vague language can pressure customers into making quick decisions. Terms such as "microorganisms" may sound alarming, but consumers still have the right to ask for photos, an itemized explanation, and a second opinion before agreeing to major work.

In many cases, money spent on questionable treatments would be better directed toward steps that improve comfort and efficiency, such as basic maintenance, weatherization, or planning for a future equipment upgrade that lowers utility costs.

What can I do?

If a contractor recommends an expensive HVAC treatment, don't be afraid to ask questions. Request clear documentation of the problem and an explanation of why the fix is necessary.

Getting another estimate can be one of the easiest ways to protect yourself — and in a case like this, it could save thousands of dollars.

If your current system is aging or repeatedly needs service, it may also be worth comparing replacement options instead of paying for add-ons.

Homeowners interested in slashing their energy bills with solar can use EnergySage, which offers a free solar quotes comparison tool. With EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

And if a high-efficiency HVAC upgrade is on your radar, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help you compare systems, pricing, and incentives before committing to a costly repair.

In the end, others in the Reddit thread expressed distrust toward the maintenance company and encouraged the homeowner to deeply question its claims. "There aren't any microorganisms, that man is lying to you," one commenter wrote.

Another user wrote: "These companies give everyone in the industry a bad name."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.