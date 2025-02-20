This $3 dishwashing hack is shockingly effective: 'My dishes have never been cleaner'

"Thank you, I'm totally trying this!"

Store-bought cleaning products may be convenient, but they can also be costly, wasteful, and a burden on the environment. Fortunately, folks like TikTok user gatheredhomeandkin (@gatheredhomeandkin) have some great tips for all-natural homemade products that work just as well, if not better.

They share their simple three-ingredient recipe for a fantastic dishwasher detergent you can make with products you've likely already got lying around.

The scoop

This quick recipe can save you a ton of money keeping your dishes sparkling clean — and help you protect the environment while you do it.

"What's wild to me is that I used to pay $7+ for a bottle of dishwasher detergent and now I pay $3 to make double the amount myself," the video states.

The recipe calls for a half cup of citric acid, a cup of baking soda, two cups of washing soda, and an optional 20-40 drops of essential oils of your choice. All you need to do is combine the ingredients in a jar, then stir and shake to combine. One tablespoon per load is all you need.

You'll want to keep the mix in an airtight container to extend its lifespan. The recipe also suggests adding some vinegar to your dishwasher's rinse aid compartment to eliminate any cloudiness in your dishes

"I'm not even lying when I say my dishes have never been cleaner," the caption read. "No rings. no soap scum. no greasy residue of toxic chemical 'cleaning' ingredients."

How it's helping

Just about everything is expensive these days, so anything that can help save some money is always worth exploring. This easy recipe is incredibly cost-effective, but it offers even more than that.

Many cleaning products use harsh chemicals and are stored in wasteful, unsustainable plastic packaging. Opting for all-natural cleaning products, especially homemade ones, can protect you from those chemicals while keeping plastic out of our already-packed landfills.

What everyone's saying

Commenters are appreciative of this amazingly cost-effective recipe.

"Thank you, Im totally trying this!" one said.

"I did this when I had a dishwasher, I really really miss my dishwasher," another lamented.

"I add Castile soap and press into ice tray molds and it makes tablets!" another suggested.

