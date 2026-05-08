Homeowner seeks advice after in-laws consider house with 8-year solar lease

"It's a huge decision, so you need to be sure."

Ditching expensive fuels and domineering power companies for solar energy is one of the tried and true methods for reducing your energy bills, but it's vital to understand what you're signing up for.

That's why one individual took to Reddit for advice after learning their in-laws were purchasing a home with a solar lease attached to it. The original poster explained the situation in the r/solar subreddit.

"My in-laws are buying a house with eight years left on a Sunrun lease. I've asked them multiple times to get a copy of the lease, and they are ignoring me," they said. "What should I expect to have to either deal with myself when I'm selling the house, or when the lease ends?"

There are several ways to go solar. With a lease, homeowners essentially rent the panels installed on their property. In this setup, the homeowner usually pays a fixed monthly fee to the system owner and, in return, benefits from the low-cost energy they generate.

While homeowners who purchase solar outright typically have the best return on investment, leasing can be a good option for those concerned about upfront installation costs or system upkeep, which are both typically covered by the leasing company.

If you're interested in solar, but aren't sure what system is best for your situation, EnergySage can help by connecting you with quick solar estimates and vetted installers. By working with its experts, you could save up to $10,000 on the cost of installation.

Luckily for this family, commenters quickly provided advice to help the OP navigate the situation.

"At the end of the lease, most contracts allow them to either have the system removed at no cost, to enter into a new agreement, or to buy the system at the current market value," one wrote. "It is always good to double check the contract for specifics."

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"Maybe you can call Sunrun Customer Care to see how the process works. It's a huge decision, so you need to be sure," another said.

Although these homebuyers will likely need a bit more information before making a final decision, upgrading your home with solar usually isn't this complicated.

In fact, the free tools from EnergySage make it easy to choose the best panels based on your budget and home. If you want to upgrade but are concerned about the upfront investment, Palmetto offers $0-down LightReach solar leasing plans that can lower your utility rate by up to 20%.

To boost your savings even more, consider pairing solar panels with efficient electric appliances like heat pump HVAC systems. EnergySage can help here, too, with resources for homeowners to find efficient heating and cooling options and to connect with trusted installers.

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