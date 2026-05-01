Homebuyer seeks answers after discovering $388 monthly solar bill attached to house

"This needs to be ironed out before closing."

Buying a home can be an exciting investment, but discovering a complicated contract tied to the property can put a damper on the experience.

That's what led one homebuyer to Reddit to ask for advice about a yet-to-be-operational Sunrun solar contract attached to a home they were considering purchasing. The original poster explained the situation in the r/solar subreddit.

According to the buyer, the Sunrun solar power system, which included two not-yet-installed Tesla Powerwalls, would come with a $388 monthly payment and a 3.5% year-to-year price increase.

"According to the seller, the system has not yet received a final permit by the county necessary to connect it to the grid," the OP wrote. "So what happens if we close escrow and I refuse to do business with Sunrun? Will they come and take the panels off? Is there anything they can do to force me to accept this system and the PPA?"

Solar panels are a proven method to curb rising energy rates and reduce your power bill, but it is essential to fully understand your plan and system before signing any dotted lines.

There are free tools available from EnergySage to ensure you make the best choice possible when upgrading to clean solar energy. Homeowners who consult with EnergySage experts get access to vetted installers and competitive quotes, saving up to $10,000 on the price of installation.

For the OP, the monthly cost and increasing rate were serious concerns.

"Who the heck would want that! This is near the coast of California, so heating and air-conditioning usage is relatively limited compared to other locations," they explained.

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While many commenters had suggestions, most agreed that the solar contract should be figured out before the OP finalized the purchase.

"So many potential pitfalls/ramifications/financial entanglements, this needs to be ironed out before closing," one wrote.

Others suggested discussing the situation with legal counsel to clear all their bases.

While this homeowner may need more information to decide if it's the right move, going solar typically isn't this complicated and can offer significant benefits.

In fact, many homeowners who invest in solar see up to six figures in bill savings over the lifetime of the system.

To see if solar is right for your home, check out EnergySage for more information. Also, if you're interested in solar but aren't ready to buy, Palmetto offers leasing options for $0 down that can reduce your utility costs by up to 20%.

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