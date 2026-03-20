Homebuyer searches for 'realistic options' after seller strands family with strange Tesla contract

Homebuying is not generally a straightforward process. But any time a seller lies or deceives prospective buyers, things can get even messier.

One potential homebuyer took to Reddit with this very dilemma. The original poster was about to sign the dotted line and close on their new home in Washington, D.C., when they received a confusing email from Tesla requesting that they take over a solar panel power purchase agreement.

The only issue? The seller led the poster to believe that they owned the panels outright, with the disclosure explicitly stating so.

Even though owning solar panels and PPAs are both tried and true ways of reducing energy bills, knowing what you're signing up for is vital to getting the most savings and avoiding unknown liabilities.

Although this homebuyer needs further clarity to see whether this home solar panel system is right for them, rooftop panels can oftentimes be a worthwhile investment. If you're interested in getting solar panels, TCD's partner EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 when performing an installation.

A PPA is a type of contract where a developer, in this case Tesla, installs, owns, and maintains a solar panel system while selling electricity directly to the homeowner at a fixed price. This type of contract, in many cases, can help homeowners reduce their utility costs.

After the seller's agent pushed back on the issue, the buyer took to the subreddit r/RealEstate for advice. "[This] is a liability that we didn't know about… What are my realistic options here?" they asked.

Many commenters chimed in, and the consensus was clear: At the very least, the property was misrepresented in the disclosure, and OP should consider reopening negotiations.

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"Do not budge," one commenter said.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Getting solar panels can be a confusing task. If you want to avoid landing in a solar contract you don't understand like this homeowner, TCD's partners offer valuable information and tools to ensure you're getting the money-saving system you signed up for.

• EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids from local installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Even better, solar panels pair extremely well with other energy-efficient electric appliances like induction stoves or heat pump HVACs. These upgrades can help shave your utility costs even further. TCD's HVAC partner Mitsubishi can help you discover the most energy-efficient heating and cooling option that fits your home and budget.

Meanwhile, the free Palmetto Home app offers helpful challenges to cut down your energy use while offering up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades for completing them.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.